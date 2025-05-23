Bill Belichick sends another subtle yet loud shot at Falcons amid engagement

Bill Belichick and boats have a history, to go with the Atlanta Falcons.

During the Falcons' search for a new head coach in 2024, Arthur Blank invited Belichick for an evening on his yacht to talk football. This gave the coach the impression he would be the new head coach of the team he broke the hearts of.

But then Raheem Morris came along, taking the job away from the future Hall of Famer, and to say Belichick hasn't taken it well would be an understatement. He has taken many shots at the franchise, and his latest stunt could be another.

Is Bill Belichick sticking it to Arthur Blank with engagement announcement?

Surely you have heard by now that Bill Belichick has a girlfriend (technically). He has made the news countless times because of the relationship.

And now they are apparently engaged; confirmed by a name change to his boat.

The Super Bowl-winning coach changed the name from "VIII Rings" to "I + VIII Rings."

Is it a stretch to say this is another shot at the Falcons? Maybe, but when you think about Belichick and boats, you think about Belichick and Arthur Blank. The thought had to have crossed his mind.

Also, this is how you are announcing an engagement!?

It is also quite the flaunt to name your boat that. Certainly, you would be able to enjoy a nice day on the water without interruption from strangers.

Jokes aside, the Falcons should be glad they went a different direction. His past stunts have been nothing short of petty.

Do you really want this type of attention on your head coach? If he truly wants to get back into the NFL, he certainly isn't making things easy on himself.

I have a feeling this isn't the last we are going to hear about the coach, and the Falcons.