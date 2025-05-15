Atlanta Falcons found three future superstars in the most obscure place

For as good as the Atlanta Falcons' 2025 draft class was, their moves after were even better.

Terry Fontenot and his crew landed three undrafted free agents who should've been drafted. Get ready to see them on the final 53-man roster.

Atlanta Falcons aced the undrafted free agent market in 2025

Fans often overlook undrafted free agents. After all, if they weren't good enough to get drafted, they aren't good enough to make a roster, right?

Wrong!

We have seen countless of undrafted free agents turn into superstars, even in Atlanta. Jessie Tuggle was an incredible player, yet wasn't drafted in any of the then-12 rounds.

Anyway, there are prospects every year who deserve to get drafted and don't hear their name called.

After the 2025 NFL Draft, the Falcons aggressively signed three big names who could easily make the final roster and develop into productive players: Nick Nash, Joshua Gray, and Cobee Bryant.

Nash, a wide receiver out of San Jose State, was supposed to be an early-Day 3 pick, but his lackluster 4.57 forty-yard dash pushed him out of the Draft. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com projected him to go in the fifth round.

He won the triple crown last year with 104 catches for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was a Fred Biletnikoff award finalist, which ultimately went to some guy named Travis Hunter.

As a big slot, Nash has the potential to be a difference-maker for Michael Penix Jr. as a rookie.

Oregon State's Joshua Gray is a big, experienced interior offensive lineman. He played tackle for most of his five-year career with the Beavers, so he adds value as a potential emergency option. He was projected to go in the fourth or fifth round.

And, finally, you have Cobee Bryant, a cornerback out of Kansas. Bryant was arguably the most shocking name that didn't get drafted.

He had all sorts of production and experience during his four years in college. He played in 41 games, picked off 11 passes, and was named first-team All-Big 12 three times.

What led to his fall is his lack of weight (180 lbs) and speed (4.53 forty).

But if anyone can overcome those shortcomings, it is Bryant. He has been public about his motivation to become great and prove to the NFL that he should've been drafted.

All in all, Terry Fontenot landed an excellent group of undrafted free agents who will have a quick impact for the team.