Bombshell report delivers brutal blow to Falcons' hopes of hiring John Harbaugh

You better buckle your seat belts ladies and gentlemen, because the John Harbaugh sweepstakes are about to become straight up insane. The Atlanta Falcons are in Harbaugh's final three teams with the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans, but the race is still a ways away from the finish line.

After a slow start to the coaching cycle, things are finally ramping up for the Super Bowl-winning head coach. He's expected to visit all three teams on his list by the end of the weekend, but his in-person visits will commence today, but not in Atlanta, as he's headed to New Jersey to visit the Giants.

Former #Ravens coach John Harbaugh is visiting the #Giants today, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. His first in-person visit and a good sign for NYG. pic.twitter.com/k4OTmxeFHM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2026

The Giants have been the presumed leaders in the pack for a while now, but the Falcons and Titans have been making up ground recently. However, since they seem to be so sold on Harbaugh, it would be truly shocking if they allowed him to leave the building today without a commitment in place.

John Harbaugh's in-person visit with the Giants could end the Falcons' pursuit before it begins

The Giants have really been putting on the full-court press to bring the 63-year-old to New York, and it's hard to blame them. Harbaugh would reset their culture practically overnight, and his track record of winning speaks for itself after making the playoffs 12 times in his 18 seasons coaching the Ravens.

Even though Matt Ryan and Falcons' brass framed their phone call with Harbaugh as an official interview, the G-Men have spent more time with him. He's also spoken to their ownership and even went out to lunch with Chris Mara, the brother of Giants' owner John Mara this past weekend.

Through today, the #Giants are the only team that can hire a coach. Today is the first "interview" but there have been countless conversations between Harbaugh and Giants brass. There is a chance he does not leave the building. https://t.co/KMCBodF0xH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2026

Apparently, Brian Daboll and Eli Manning have been praising both the organization and Jaxson Dart to Harbaugh, and it really feels like they have this one in the bag. Additionally, Harbaugh has been doing his homework on Dart and is reported to be a fan of his since he reportedly desires stability at QB with his new team—which Atlanta doesn't have with Michael Penix Jr. again hurt.

The other thing to consider is that Harbaugh will definitely want some additional control and may want to pick his GM, but that's the only leg up the Dirty Birds have. Big Blue is prepared to give him whatever he wants, so a far superior roster won't be enough to tip the scales in the Falcons' favor.

Interviewing with a team first doesn't lock Harbaugh in with the Giants, but they have the first opportunity to get him to put pen to paper later today. And by the looks of it, I would venture to say this is one that Mara and Joe Schoen get done before Arthur Blank can even get him in the building.