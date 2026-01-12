Arthur Blank finally conducts dream interview for Falcons' head coach opening

Ever since the Baltimore Ravens fired him, John Harbaugh has been doing his homework on the teams with head coach openings. Reports suggest he wasn't planning to take interviews with every interested team, but luckily, the Atlanta Falcons were the first team to complete an interview with him.

After taking the weekend to contemplate which openings he was most interested in, he was in the facility today to meet with Arthur Blank and Matt Ryan. And for a team who was previously expected to be out of the Harbaugh sweepstakes, this is a massive development that should excite all fans.

We have interviewed John Harbaugh for our head coach opening https://t.co/HrWCGLH2Au pic.twitter.com/hcX15yFhGh — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 12, 2026

The Super Bowl-winning head coach has been the belle of the head coaching ball this offseason, which is why he has his pick of the litter on the interview front. For a coach with Harbaugh's track record, he deserves it, as simply put he'll accomplish exactly what the Dirty Birds have waited for.

John Harbaugh finally interviews for Falcons' head coach opening

The Falcons are currently in the midst of an eight-year playoff drought, while the 63-year-old took the Ravens to the playoffs 12 times in the last 18 years, including six of the last eight seasons. So in all honesty, there's no coach available who is better-suited to lead this team back to the postseason.

However, just because they're the first interview doesn't mean they're the only one. No contract has been agreed upon just yet, and it seems like it was only a virtual interview, likely because he has multiple in-person interviews on the docket in the coming days, and one in Atlanta is likely.

There have been conflicting reports surrounding which jobs Harbaugh is the most interested in, but this is a massive show of interest for Atlanta's vacancy. There have been rumors he craves control and QB stability, but even though this team has none of those, he's still interested in the opening.

In arguably the worst division in the NFL in the NFC South, the Falcons have a roster that is immediate built to contend and should be playing in the playoffs right now. That's something that will intrigue a coach with Harbaugh's track record, as starting fresh for a coach at his age isn't the best idea.

If Harbaugh takes over with a team that is in the middle of a rebuild like the Giants or Browns, he may not lead them to the playoffs immediately, but as for the Falcons? That's something he is more than capable of accomplishing of, and that's why he silenced the doubters with an immediate interview.