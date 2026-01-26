Browns' coaching fiasco further proves Falcons right for hiring Kevin Stefanski

Much like happened with the New Orleans Saints last year, head coach candidates are avoiding the Cleveland Browns.

Multiple candidates have turned down their job opening, and it continues to prove Arthur Blank, Matt Ryan, and the Atlanta Falcons right for hiring their former coach, Kevin Stefanski.

There is no denying the Browns had a strong head man in Stefanski. However, they felt his time had run out after failing to make the postseason over the past few years, even with a roster devoid of talent. Now, they can't even find someone to take the job.

Falcons fans can only laugh at their new coach's former teams

On Monday morning, news broke that Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski took his name out of the Browns' list of candidates, per Adam Schefter.

Jaguars OC Grant Udinski has informed the Browns that he is removing himself from consideration for their HC position, per a source.



Jaguars OC Grant Udinski has informed the Browns that he is removing himself from consideration for their HC position, per a source.

Udinski has a new deal in place with Jacksonville that will bump his pay for next season, but the Jaguars are allowing him to continue pursuing… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2026

And he is far from the first to do so...

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, former Chargers defensive coordinator and new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, and former Ravens head coach and new Giants head coach John Harbaugh have all hung up on the AFC North's last-place team.

That is quite the list, and a list that undoubtedly has left them panicking. When you add Stefanski into the mix, that is six options off the table.

Currently, they are now down to four names: Nate Scheelhaase, Jim Schwartz, Todd Monken, and Anthony Lynn.

It reflects nicely on the Falcons, too; they hired a coach who took two lacking Browns rosters to the playoffs, and his achievements were noticed as he won AP Coach of the Year both seasons.

To blame him for the rough seasons these past few years isn't fair. There was a clear disconnect between him and general manager Andrew Berry.

He was not on board with trading for Deshaun Watson, and that move has turned into an unmitigated disaster. One could argue that that single move has kept the Browns from competing in their tough division.

But that is now in Stefanski's past, and you can only presume he was excited to be fired.

He takes over a team that has Drake London, Bijan Robinson, possibly Kyle Pitts, and a strong offensive line. On the other side of the ball, he has a defense bursting with young talent.

Everything will come down to filling in for Michael Penix Jr. to start the season, and then developing the young quarterback into one of the NFL's best.

All in all, we know one thing for sure: if he can take a teams led by a young Baker Mayfield and an underperforming Watson, he can take this roster to the playoffs.