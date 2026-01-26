Falcons continue to build around Kevin Stefanski with underrated hire

The Atlanta Falcons are continuing to build around Kevin Stefanski with a recent hire that could be a very solid hire. The Falcons reported that they have named Craig Aukerman as their next special teams coordinator.

We have named Craig Aukerman as Special Teams Coordinator! https://t.co/gC8lz3uCNQ pic.twitter.com/nEhFNxYAlf — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 26, 2026

This hire comes after the Falcons opted to keep Jeff Ulbrich to run the defense, and bring in Tommy Rees as the next offensive coordinator. Aukerman comes from the Miami Dolphins last season, where he was their special teams coordinator. However, with Miami hiring Jeff Hafley as their new head coach, it’s not a surprise to see some changes happening in that building.

Before joining Miami last offseason, Aukerman was with the Rams in 2024, and then with the Tennessee Titans from 2017-2023, and was with the Chargers back when they were still in San Diego. All of these stops for him have been in a special teams capacity, which is great news for the Falcons because they get someone who has been around the game in this capacity.

Falcons’ team reporter Terrin Waack reported that while in Tennessee, Aukerman had the chance to work with punter Brett Kern and long snapper Morgan Cox, both who were Pro Bowlers at one point.

In addition, Aukerman helped Miami finish with the 4th best field-goal success rate, helping them make 93.1% of their kickers, per Waack.

Most people want to focus on the importance of offense and defense, which is extremely important. At the same time, special teams can make or break a team and be the difference maker between a win and a loss. Whether it’s a costly fumble or a blocked punt/field goal try, every play on the field matters. We always see special teams be the reason why a team is celebrating a win, or walking off the field with a loss.

The Falcons continue to build up their team around Stefanski, and up next is finding out who the next general manager will be. Fans are hoping that the decision comes soon.