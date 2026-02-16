Browns' report drops major update in Cleveland's pursuit of key Falcons' assistant

Kevin Stefanski is far better off coaching the Atlanta Falcons than the Cleveland Browns, but Stefanski's old team are looking for payback. Falcons' defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg has been seriously considered for the Browns' DC job, with a resolution soon coming.

Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot revealed that Todd Monken is down to three finalists in his search for a new defensive coordinator: Rutenberg, longtime Browns' LB coach Jason Tarver, and Houston Texans defensive passing game coordinator Cory Undlin, who is believed to be the favorite.

Cabot's report also revealed that Rutenberg and Undlin both interviewed with Browns' brass in person this weekend and that Rutenberg interviewed yesterday. This report lines up with Cabot's reveal that Monken could hire his new DC in the coming days, and potentially as early as today or tomorrow.

UPDATE: Rutenberg has since been hired as the Browns' new DC

The Falcons finally have an answer on whether or not Mike Rutenberg will be back in 2026, but not the one they wanted

The Browns cast a wide net to replace ex-DC Jim Schwartz, who felt scorned after being passed over for their head coaching job. He felt so slighted he decided he didn't want to coach under Monken, but is now willing to sit out in 2026 and pursue another high profile coaching job in 2027.

This is where Rutenberg came in. After being a favorite for the Tennessee Titans' defensive coordinator opening that saw Robert Saleh choose the experience of Gus Bradley over a reunion with his close friend, the expectation was that the 44-year-old would be back in Atlanta... or so we thought.

That's when the Browns came calling. He managed to land the job despite going up against two Schwartz disciples with prior defensive coordinator experience in Undlin and Tarver, which means he had to have impressed in his interview for Monken to want to stray away from a successful scheme.

The Browns also have a bunch of defensive talent, headlined by Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, that will set Rute up for success. And he'll also be working with some talented young cornerbacks, which may end any hopes of Denzel Ward following Stefanski to Atlanta next month.

Falcons' DC Jeff Ulbrich was vocal that he wants him back with the Falcons, but understands the interest in him. They worked together in both New York and Atlanta, and are clearly close friends and confidants, but obviously Ulbrich wants him to make the decision that will be best for his career.

Rutenberg did great work with the secondary, so after losing Jerry Gray, bringing him back is important. Since he got the promotion over Undlin or Tarver, the best course of action would be to promote cornerbacks coach Justin Hood to take over his responsibilities.