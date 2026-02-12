Tommy Rees gives Michael Penix Jr. update that's music to the ears of Falcons fans

The Atlanta Falcons' decision to hire Kevin Stefanski has proven to be the best news for Michael Penix Jr.'s development, and it isn't even close. Penix going from Zac Robinson's scheme to Stefanski's is like being called to the majors from Single-A, they aren't even in the same stratosphere.

The problem with the old scheme was that it forced the 25-year-old to operate out of the pistol, which didn't cater to his strengths as an elite play-action passer. But that's about to change, as Falcons' OC Tommy Rees confirmed Atlanta's intent for Penix to run the offense from under center to the media.

Rees: I think there are definitely benefits of being under center. That's been the [offensive] identity for Kevin [Stefanski] going back years in his career. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) February 11, 2026

This is a change that Falcons fans have been waiting to see, as the pistol formation was actively harming the development of their franchise QB. But because of how stubborn Robinson and Raheem Morris were, they refused to make changes to the point that their arrogance got both of them fired.

Not only do Rees and Stefanski employ a play-action centric system, it's a better fit for what the personnel of this offense can do. The Washington product ranked eighth in the NFL in play-action yards per attempt in 2025, yet the Dirty Birds ran play-action at the fifth-lowest rate of all 32 teams.

The Falcons are finally abandoning the pistol formation and the incomptence of their past regime

During his opening presser, Stefanski was quick to confirm that Rees will be the one calling plays, but they are still going to game plan for this offense together. After all, it's the same scheme that helped Atlanta's new head coach win two Coach of the Year awards with much worse QB play in Cleveland.

The scheme will be predicated on physicality alt the line of scrimmage, especially in the run game, which is a good sign for Bijan Robinson, but nobody's a better winner than Penix. He'll have Drake London at 100% and Kyle Pitts will most likely return as toys for Rees and Stefanski to work with.

Penix's main problem is staying on the field, but even when he was healthy, he didn't display much consistency. However, the flashes of that potential came out, and his arm talent is something that no football fan deny anymore, unless you'tre trying to speedrun getting fired as an offensive coordinator.

Stefanski's offensive identity has worked with Baker Mayfield, Joe Flacco, and a revolving door at QB in Cleveland, so there's no telling what he can accomplish once Penix returns from his ACL tear. Not having the full offseason to work with him hurts, but knowing he can flourish under this new regime's vision is music to my ears instead of him being gone next offseason.