Browns' reporter dropped a major update about Falcons' pursuit of Kevin Stefanski

The Atlanta Falcons' coaching search looked dead in the water a couple of days ago, but they've responded in commanding fashion. Their first round of interviews is wrapping up, but their second round of interviews is about to kick off with Kevin Stefanski set to be in the facility later tonight.

Reports suggest Stefanski is believed to be the current frontrunner for Atlanta's head coaching job, but there have been a lot of conflicting rumors. However, their interview with the 43-year-old was scheduled to come before his meeting with the Titans, so Matt Ryan is prepared to compete for him.

Klint Kubiak could still be in it, but the Falcons can't hire him until after Seattle's playoff run, but as a first-time executive, they are better off pursuing an experienced head coach. And after dealing with bad ownership and overachieving in Cleveland, he would be entering a superior situation in Atlanta.

If the Dirty Birds are to get a deal done with him, the big question would be surrounding who would join him on the coaching staff. Jeff Ulbrich could stick around as DC, but the bigger questions come at OC, since Michael Penix Jr.'s Falcons' future has already come into question these last few weeks.

Hearing that #Browns OC Tommy Rees might have a chance to join Kevin Stefanski wherever he goes. Stefanski is getting a 2nd interview today with the #Falcons. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 17, 2026

Luckily, Browns' beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot reported current Browns' OC Tommy Rees could be in play to follow Stefanski to Atlanta. If you look at how their offense produced this season, this isn't great, but Cabot didn't clarify whether or not Rees would receive the same role with the Falcons.

Kevin Stefanski could bring Browns' OC Tommy Rees to Atlanta with him as Falcons' next offensive coordinator

Rees received an interview for the Browns' head coaching job, which is a show of just how respected he is in that building. The 33-year-old was also among the first interviews Jimmy Haslam and Andrew Berry conducted, but it didn't go any further after his name was pulled out of consideration.

The Browns' offense finished 31st in the NFL in EPA per play this season, but he was also working with subpar personnel. Rookies led Cleveland in passing, rushing, and receiving, and none of them were first-round picks, but Rees would have multiple former first-rounders at his disposal in Atlanta.

Despite those struggles, Rees has become a name to watch in coaching circles. After calling plays at his alma mater, Notre Dame, he was the OC and quarterbacks coach at Alabama in 2023, but left for the NFL after Nick Saban retired, which led to him becoming one of Stefanski's top lieutenants.

Calling an offense with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts would end considerably better for him. Last season was unimpressive, but after what Zac Robinson and Raheem Morris did to this offense, anyone with a functional understanding of this personnel would be a massive upgrade.

Other names who have been floated for Atlanta with past ties to Stefanski are Cardinals' OC Drew Petzing and Bears' RB coach and ex-Kansas City play-caller Eric Bienemy. Klay Kubiak also briefly overlapped with Stefanski, but it's also no guarantee he pursues an OC from his coaching tree.

It's no guarantee if this happens or if he would even be the OC, but there's a real chance he's on the staff in some capacity if Ryan is able to get a deal done with Stefanski.