Charles Davis hilariously jinxed Falcons' rookies moments before karma struck

Historic NFL broadcaster Charles Davis may have positively jinxed the Atlanta Falcons' first-round rookies in Week 9. During a replay review with 32 seconds remaining in the first half, Davis had some time to kill. The longtime commentator discussed the role rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. would have the rest of the game after losing Leonard Floyd to injury.

"This is where guys have to show up for you. meaning, the first-round pick, James Pearce, and the first-round pick, Jalon Walker. I think that Atlanta blitzes more than normal because they're waiting on those young pass rushers to develop," Davis said. "If two develop off the edge, you don't have to blitz nearly as much; they're just not there yet."

Seconds later, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye snapped the ball, and Walker screamed in unblocked to strip-sack Maye. Pearce scrambled to the ball and returned it 27 yards to the Pats' 6-yard line. . The Falcons went on to score two plays later, tightening the deficit to just seven at halftime.

Announcer jinx bewilders Falcons' fans amidst a near comeback victory in Week 9

Mere moments after Davis degraded the two rookies, they came up clutch, playing a pivotal role in helping the team cut into their deficit, and ultimately come back, in one of the league's toughest road enviornments.

Unfortunately, the tightened score wound up breaking Falcons' fans' hearts. After a late game-tying touchdown, former Patriot Parker Romo missed an extra point, leading to the Falcons' demise. The announcer's jinx may have momentarily shifted momentum, but it ultimately didn't matter.

Announcer jinxes have been chronicled and compiled for years, sparking debates about their reality. Regardless of your belief in jinxes, the irony is bizarre. These two pass rushers were highly sought after last draft season, and the Falcons were aggressive in their pursuit of them.

Until Week 9, both were injury-riddled and largely ineffective, but combined for a game-changing play on Sunday afternoon.

The Georgia product's sack was his first of two on Sunday, which doubled his season total and aided the Falcons' six-sack effort of Maye. In Floyd's absence, Walker played 64% of the snaps, marking the Butkus Award winner's highest total of his rookie season in his return to the lineup.

Unfortunately, Pearce didn't perform as well. Outside of the fumble recovery, the former Tennessee standout didn't record any stats despite playing 48% of Atlanta's defensive snaps.

Pearce was an expensive acquisition in the 2025 NFL draft, and the Falcons have high hopes for the young edge rusher. The rookie amassed 17.5 sacks over his last two seasons in college, showcasing his game-changing explosiveness and pass-rushing ability.

If Floyd's reaggravated hamstring injury knocks him out for Week 10, the rookies must continue to step up for Jeff Ulbrich's defense—and preferably without a jinx next time.