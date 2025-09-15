Falcons' risky draft gamble suddenly looks like a stroke of genius

When Terry Fontenot sent a 2026 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in a draft day trade, Atlanta Falcons fans were livid. The Falcons parted with premier draft capital for the opportunity to trade up to the 26th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, where Atlanta selected Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

For a team that was a borderline playoff team entering the season, it was a puzzling decision—and a future-defining move for Fontenot as he worked to retool the defense. If this move didn't hit, the fifth-year GM would be on his way out, but Pearce made an instant impact on Sunday Night Football against the Vikings.

In Atlanta's 22-6 victory in Minneapolis, the 21-year-old recorded his first-career sack on a first-quarter takedown of J.J. McCarthy. He may have shared the sack with defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, but it's his milestone first of (hopefully) many throughout his NFL career.

Officially goes down as a half sack for James Pearce Jr. and Brandon Dorlus.



Technically BOTH of their first sacks of their career. pic.twitter.com/WSnKtwXAcq — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) September 15, 2025

Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr have Terry Fontenot feeling vindicated

Fontenot knew his job was on the line going this season, so he swung for the fences—something he is plenty used to doing. In the past it was with Michael Penix or Drake London, but this time his goal was to fortify the putrid defensive front and has already seen results.

In his final two seasons in Knoxville, Pearce Jr recorded 17.5 sacks, 64 tackles, and 28 tackles for loss—and was once considered a potential top-five pick in the 2025 Draft. He was once regarded like Abdul Carter is currently, and has quietly emerged as a Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner.

Not only did Pearce record a sack against the Vikings: fellow first-round pass-rusherJalon Walker also managed to take down McCarthy. Walker—Pearce's new defensive line running mate—won the Butkus Award in his final season at Georgia, so it's no surprise they're taking the NFL world by storm.

The Falcons amassed six sacks and four takeaways in Minneapolis, and all four rookie defenders Fontenot drafted dazzled on Sunday Night.

Jeff Ulbrich's scheme has managed to completely reinvent the Falcons' defense, and it all starts with the rookies. The added youth and versatility to has led to the unit emerging in ways it hasn't before, as the Dirty Birds are tied for fifth in the NFL in sacks and fourth in points allowed per game through two weeks of 2025.

Between Leonard Floyd, Arnold Ebiketie, Pearce, and Walker, Atlanta's retooled defensive line is quickly paying dividends—and their success goes to show that some gambles become worthwhile.