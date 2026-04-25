Clemson guru just let Falcons fans in on what to expect from Avieon Terrell

Many of us were hoping for the perfect story with the Atlanta Falcons, and we got it. The Falcons select their lockdown cornerbacks' little brother and fellow Clemson alum, Avieon Terrell.

This is an incredible story as the two were seen embracing after the announcement of the pick.

But this isn't only about two brothers playing together; the Dirty Birds just got themselves a legit defensive player. The younger brother is as fiesty as they come, will play until the whistle, and plays bigger than his size.

Clemson expert says Falcons landed a perfect fit for Jeff Ulbrich's defense in Avieon Terrell

Having watched every Clemson game for years, I have seen Terrell play every single snap, and this kid can play football. But we also got a second opinion from a Clemson expert. Zach Lentz of Rubbing the Rock let Falcons fans in on who exactly Terrell is as a football player-- and he's a perfect fit.

"Following in his brother A.J.’s footsteps, Avieon is a savvy, fluid cover man who can thrive in both man and zone schemes. While some scouts note his smaller 186-pound frame, his technical maturity and ability to attack the football have him projected as a versatile secondary piece."

As a freshman, Avieon found himself starting on a talented defense. He has made so many plays on the football field through the years, especially when punching the football out.

In 39 games, he forced eight fumbles, including five as a junior last year; he has a deadly peanut punch. In addition, he has had at least 45 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss each of the past two seasons, and three sacks last year.

We have seen how fiesty A.J. is as a cornerback; he plays like a linebacker. Well, he has taught his little brother those exact things through the years. Avieon screams, 'Jeff Ulbrich-type player.'

It will be interesting to see how he fits into the 2026 plans. The Falcons have started Mike Hughes the past couple of years and are expecting Billy Bowman Jr. to come back from his season-ending injury. Not to mention, they traded for Sydney Brown, who can play the slot.

While the younger Terrell could play inside, I believe he will be playing outside. This obviously means having a Terrell on either side, if the coaching staff wants to throw him right into the fire.

Overall, I am sure the Falcons weren't going to take him, mostly because of his brother; they love him as a player. And I will guarantee Ulbrich was pounding the table harder than anyone in that war room.

The Dirty Birds found themselves a playmaker for a secondary that now looks complete.