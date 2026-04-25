Falcons pull off heist of the draft by making Terrell family reunion come to life

Without a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons were hoping a first-round talent would fall to them in the middle of the second round. And that's exactly what happened when Avieon Terrell was staring them in the face with the 48th overall pick. That value was just too good to pass up.

The Terrell family reunion is a storyline that writes itself, and that's the exact route the Falcons took with their first pick of the Ian Cunningham/Matt Ryan/Kevin Stefanski era. And if you know how the board looked at this point, it was a no-brainer to up Avieon with his big brother A.J. in Atlanta at 48.

The 21-year-old was a first-round talent whose pro comp is basically his brother. He's physical, has an elite motor, doesn't give up the big play often, and has the same technique that has made A.J. one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL. And it continues the growing pipeline from Clemson to Atlanta.

With the 48th overall pick, the Atlanta Falcons are drafting Avieon Terrell

Don't get it twisted, Terrell offers the Dirty Birds more than just a family reunion and a cool storyline. He fills a need for the CB-needy Falcons, who coveted a long-term CB2 opposite Terrell, and now it'll be a family affair as he will likely be the long-term starter opposite his big bro in place of Mike Hughes.

We know exactly what Jeff Ulbrich is looking for in a cornerback. Physicality and playmaking ability, so why not bring in a carbon copy of your top cornerback? That's a fantastic way to start things off for this new regime in Atlanta, and no Falcons fan should be complaining about this selection.

Terrell was once looked at as. top-20 lock who fell down the board due to prospect fatigue and a tweaked hamstring, so when he slipped, you just know they had to keep it in the bloodline. And in the middle of the second round, the value doesn't get much better than this to address the secondary.