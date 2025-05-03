The Atlanta Falcons' 2025 draft class was defined by pass-rushing additions in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. It is the type of reinforcements Atlanta fans have been begging the front office to make for the last five seasons. Finally, the fanbase has reason to believe they could have franchise players rushing the quarterback. However, even if this is the case, it is a position that demands patience and time to adjust to the next level. With this in mind, Atlanta would be wise to continue to build out the position with veteran additions.

As things currently stand, Leonard Floyd and James Pearce Jr. project as the team's starting edge options. This leaves Bralon Trice and Arnold Ebiketie as the rotational options. Jalon Walker and Kaden Elliss will both be deployed rushing the passer as well, though where either is going to line up will vary. Having a bit more veteran depth wouldn't be a bad move for the Falcons.

A surprise reunion with veteran Matthew Judon could make sense for both sides as Atlanta's defensive rebuild continues

Judon is a valuable addition if Atlanta's expectations are realistic. The team understands Judon isn't the force he was in New England, but a backup option that will give the team a few flashes of what he once was. If this is the team's level of expectation for the veteran a reunion makes sense for both sides. Allow Judon the chance to play in Jeff Ulbrich's defense as a rotational option.

This is a piece lost in last year's struggles as well. Atlanta's young defensive coordinator had more loyalty to his system than what the players did well. Veterans like Justin Simmons and Judon were consistently thrown into less-than-ideal circumstances.

Working with Jeff Ulbrich in a different role, the results could substantially improve. Considering the lack of market for the veteran, it can't hurt to at least find out if, by offering a one-year deal, the team can easily escape if they believe they have superior options. A surprise re-signing that just might make sense for both sides.