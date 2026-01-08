Dan Orlovsky just highlighted what makes Falcons' recent failures so frustrating

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of decisions to make this offseason and one of those will be who they're going to hire to be their next head coach. From there, that head coach will have to decide who to bring in as his coordinators.

The good news is that the offensive coordinator position in Atlanta should a coveted one. When asked which offensive coordinator job is the most appealing this offseason, former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky didn't hesitate when he said the Falcons.

"So much talent, so many weapons, very good offensive line. I'd like to keep my offensive line coach, Dwayne Ledford, who, if you talk to anybody in the NFL has done a great job down there and is one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL," Orlovsky said on The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday. "I understand there's a significant question mark and void at the quarterback spot with the, you know, Michael Penix's inability to consistently perform and to be on the field. What's going to happen with Cousins? It sounds like he'll be a free agent, but Bijon Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, there's just too much talent and a good offensive line."

Dan Orlovsky made a strong case for why Falcons' OC job is so appealing

This is a spot-on assessment and it's yet another reason why the Falcons' inability to win games the past two years is so frustrating. The Falcons have all of this talent on offense, including on the offensive line which a lot of teams don't, yet they couldn't win the measly NFC South.

The hope is that the Falcons can hire the right head coach and whether it's an offensive-minded guy or a defensive-minded guy, find the right playcaller to run things offensively. Orlovsky did make the point that the quarterback situation isn't great in Atlanta but even still, he picked the Falcons as the best OC job and that's telling as to how talented their personnel of that side of the ball is.

Hopefully, we finally see that on full display this year with a new regime coming to town.