Falcons fans are finally gifted a silver lining after surviving a nightmare season

The Atlanta Falcons might not be making the playoffs themselves, but at least they officially put the nail in the coffin in the Bucs' season. After beating the Panthers last night, they needed a Falcons' loss to make the playoffs, but instead, Atlanta delivered a fatal blow to their arch-rival's playoff hopes.

The Dirty Birds' 19-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints helped the Panthers clinch the NFC South for the first time since 2016 by virtue of a three-team tiebreaker, but it stings to witness the celebration in Charlotte knowing this is what the Falcons should be enjoying to kick off the new year.

Tyler Shough and the Saints delivered a valiant effort, but the Falcons ended the season on a four-game winning streak to finish with an 8-9 record for the second straight year. And that is not bad given this team was dead in the water a few weeks ago, but this was a division they should have won.

The Falcons should have won the NFC South, but at least they knocked out the Bucs

This Falcons' victory might lead to a long-awaited coaching change for the Bucs, but it doesn't seem like that's coming in Atlanta. Arthur Blank has yet to make a decision, but all signs point to Raheem Morris being given a third season, but Terry Fontenot's future isn't as secure as his head coach's.

Reports indicate that the 45-year-old is as good as gone after five straight losing seasons calling the shots in Atlanta, but there was reason to believe that a sensational 2025 draft class bought him another season, but there has been no confirmation surrounding his future in either way just yet.

Even though the lack of a 2026 first-round pick doesn't sting as badly as it once did, 2026 now feels like a throwaway season that will end up costing both Morris and Penix their jobs. And all that means is there's a chance this team is in the exact same situation as they were in 2024 three seasons later.

The Panthers winning the division for the first time since 2016 is a tough pill to swallow because the Falcons also finished at 8-9. One more victory would have seen them host a playoff game, but instead, the playoff drought will extend for an eighth season due to several brutal one-score losses.

The Falcons are also going to be forced to make difficult decisions with Kirk Cousins (who struggled against the Saints), while the priority will shift to negotiating long-term deals with Kyle Pitts, Kaden Elliss, and Drake London this offseason, but Elliss or Pitts will most likely be franchise tagged soon.

Here's hoping the playoff drought ends in 2026, but at least fans can rest easy knowing the Falcons got better as the season progressed and they have an contender-level foundation in place despite boasting a horrid coaching staff.