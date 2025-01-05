Defensive disaster could push Falcons to fire Raheem Morris

All of the defensive improvement the Atlanta Falcons showed during the second half of the season was ruined by a disastrous effort against the Carolina Panthers.

Head coach Raheem Morris was hired by the Falcons to bring defensive stability. Giving up 425 yards to the Panthers is inexcusable, especially in a must-win game. Pair that with the late-season collapse and Arthur Blank might be motivated to conduct another head coaching search.

Raheem Morris' future in doubt after Falcons allow over 400 yards

A week ago, the Carolina Panthers couldn't do anything in the second half against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team whose defense has been bad. This week, they couldn't do anything wrong as they easily went down the field against the Atlanta Falcons' defense.

This was a Falcons defense that was feeling better after leading the NFL in sacks over the final half of the season.

Against the Panthers, they couldn't generate any pressure against Bryce Young. They didn't get a single sack on 38 dropbacks.

The secondary looked lost all game long giving up completion after completion, most going uncontested.

For a team led by a defensive-minded head coach, that is unacceptable. Rumors have it the head coach took more control of the defensive playcalling during the bye week so a lot of the blame should land on the shoulders of the head coach.

Ultimately, I don't see the Falcons making a change. Looking for a new head coach would essentially be punting another season. It takes coaches a year or two to reach full potential and no one wants to restart the clock.