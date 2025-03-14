Did Jeff Ulbrich reveal Falcons first-round draft pick at UGA Pro Day?

The lead-up to the NFL Draft is all about strategy and deception. Teams are constantly looking to throw teams off of their scent with fake reports and media showings. Just look at the Falcons last year, no one thought they would draft Michael Penix Jr. after the signing of Kirk Cousins which prevented a team (likely the Raiders) from jumping them.

But for as good as that worked out, this year might be a different story as new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was caught telling the world how much he loves Georgia safety Malaki Starks. He said the following after Starks showed off his athleticism , according to Graham Coffey.

"Goodness gracious. That's different. That might be the safest pick in the draft."

Did Jeff Ulbrich reveal the Falcons' first-round target

Reading that quote can take you down so many avenues. Was he simply reacting to Malachi Starks' ability? Is he trying to throw off other teams?

I find it hard to believe that he would make the mistake of revealing the team's first-round target. He knows cameras and reporters are everywhere; any comment can suddenly become public knowledge.

And just because he makes a glowing comment like that doesn't mean the Falcons will go all-out to draft the Bulldog safety. Maybe they aren't looking for "the safest pick in the draft," perhaps they want the player with the highest ceiling.

Addressing the pass rush has to be the priority in the draft. Sure, it would be nice to have Starks running alongside Jessie Bates, but none of that matters if you can't get to the quarterback.

There will be no shortage of similar headlines between now and the draft -- things will only get crazier.