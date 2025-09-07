Divine Deablo needed just one game to prove Terry Fontenot right

The Atlanta Falcons weren’t heavy spenders earlier this offseason. Instead, they went value hunting in their attempt to bolster the defense, with Leonard Floyd being the headlining move for a quiet free agency in Atlanta. Instead, Terry Fontenot focused his attention on the draft, but the Falcons seem to have quietly struck gold in signing former Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo.

Deablo signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Dirty Birds back in March, and joined the team due to his fit in new DC Jeff Ulbrich’s system. As the Falcons chased additional youth and versatility on their defense, the 27-year-old’s size and speed quickly made an impression on Ulbrich.

The Virginia Tech product quickly beat out Troy Andersen in training camp to be named a starting linebacker, and his strong summer immediately translated as he dazzled in Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers.

Divine Deablo is quietly emerging as one of the Falcons’ best free agent signings

In the 23-20 loss, the former third-round pick in 2021 notched six tackles, half a sack, a tackle for loss, and a QB hit. In his Falcons debut, he tied Jessie Bates, A.J. Terrell, and rookies Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr for the team lead in tackles—and fans are amped up.

Divine Deablo may be the best offseason acquisition this Falcons front office made this year. I said what I said. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) September 7, 2025

In the first quarter, No. 0 also made a key pass breakup on Mike Evans that prevented a big gain. Plays like that set the tone for a defense that looked more aggressive and athletic than last season, even in defeat.

For fans that know what he’s capable of, they shouldn't be surprised. The former All-ACC defender amassed 106 tackles and four tackles for loss with Las Vegas in 2023, before suffering a minor statistical regression last season.

Falcons defenses have been built upon speed and physicality at linebacker. The team hasn’t had a player at this position since Deion Jones—and that was almost a decade ago. His 6-foot-3 frame and rangy instincts were displayed at every turn in Week 1, especially when you consider that he is a converted safety.

Deablo can cover ground sideline-to-sideline, match up against bigger tight ends, and still bring pressure when sent on the blitz. That blend of versatility and physicality allows Ulbrich to utilize him as a jack-of-all-trades—which is why he was so high on him this offseason.

It's only one game, but Deablo already looks like one of Terry Fontenot’s smartest signings since taking over—and he seems poised to be a key piece in helping redefine Atlanta’s defensive identity.

For more Atlanta Falcons news and analysis: