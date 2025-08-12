Jeff Ulbrich has one obvious (and exciting) vision for the Falcons defense

Jeff Ulbrich joined the Atlanta Falcons this offseason to be their next defensive coordinator.

He brought one vision for his new unit, which is becoming increasingly apparent every time you see their roster and watch them on the field. They want to have the league's most versatile defense.

And they might just be able to do that, considering the pieces that were already in place and the ones they added this offseason.

Jeff Ulbrich's vision for his defense has never been more clear

The new(ish) Falcons defensive coordinator benefited from joining a team that was willing to do everything it could to build the unit up this offseason.

They started by signing and re-signing different veterans like Leonard Floyd, Jordan Fuller, Mike Hughes, and Dee Alford.

However, the draft was where things took off as they drafted Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Xavier Watts, and Billy Bowman Jr.

Now, when you look at the overall picture, their versatility is evident; there are so many players that can line up anywhere you ask them.

To avoid boring you with a full description of each player, here is a quick look at all the players who can line up at different positions, with their primary position being listed first:

Arnold Ebiketie: EDGE/LB

Leonard Floyd: EDGE/LB

Jalon Walker: EDGE/LB

James Pearce Jr.: EDGE/LB

DeAngelo Malone: EDGE/LB

Zach Harrison: DT/EDGE

Brandon Dorlus: DT/EDGE

Kaden Elliss: LB/EDGE

Divine Deablo: LB/S

Mike Hughes: CB/SCB

Clark Phillips III: SCB/CB

Billy Bowman Jr.: SCB/S

There are even more specific roles that those and others could play within Ulbrich's defense.

And among those listed above, we know that DeAngelo Malone, Zach Harrison, Brandon Dorlus, and Kaden Elliss will play all over the field. Those are the main chess pieces.

It is exciting when you think about all the different things the coaching staff can do with the defense.

We saw last year against Washington how much one player moving around can disrupt an offense when Kaden Elliss had them spinning in circles in the first half.

Now, imagine what a handful of players doing that would do to any offense.

