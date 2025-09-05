Drake London is ready to make Falcons’ fans forget about Julio Jones

Through three NFL seasons, Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London has quickly emerged as one of the NFL’s brightest young receivers. In 2024, London set career-highs with 100 receptions, 1,271 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns—most of which was produced with 36-year-old Kirk Cousins under center.

With second-year gunslinger Michael Penix Jr under center, offseason speculation indicated Kyle Pitts might be the biggest benefactor of the move, but the fourth-year receiver has already shown he might be the true winner. While catching passes from Penix in Week 18 against the Panthers, the USC product enjoyed the best game of his young career.

In the 44-38 loss, London caught 10 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns on a staggering 18 targets. Yes, it was against a porous Carolina secondary, but it’s still a signal that the chemistry between the pair is very real—which should only be stronger with another offseason with one another in the books.

Michael Penix Jr is going to be the reason Drake London emerges as a top five receiver

Most importantly, Raheem Morris and company will need to rely on the duo heading into what is expected to be a shootout with the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Zac Robinson’s offense is predicated on airing the ball out, so providing the 25-year-old with a 6-foot-4, 215-pound red zone threat with speed and elite hands will always make his life easier. And an underrated aspect of their burgeoning connection is that London and Penix are both left-handed, which means they are often on the same page.

Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Darnell Mooney will all play a role in the Falcons’ passing game, but it is abundantly clear that London will be Penix’s undisputed go-to target. He recorded eight or more targets and 5+ catches in all three games the No. 8 overall pick in 2024 started—and their rapport is only scratching the surface.

For the first real time in his career, the California native has the confidence of a quarterback willing to test defenses downfield—and with them both on their rookie deals, this duo could terrorize the NFC South for years to come.

London is approaching the end of his rookie deal, and the quarterback change could be a catalyst to help the 24-year-old cash in for a lucrative payday. Garrett Wilson, DK Metcalf, and Terry McLaurin all got paid this offseason, and the expectation is that his time in Atlanta is far from over.

Soon enough, the expectation is that London will be mentioned in the same breath as players like CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson—guys considered the "Tier 1" of NFL receivers.

The Falcons have lacked a true WR1 since the Julio Jones days, and the Penix-to-London connection could show shades of what Matt Ryan and Jones accomplished in Flowery Branch throughout the 2010s. And if everything clicks like it did last season, it could be the combination that finally ends the Dirty Birds’ lengthy playoff drought.

