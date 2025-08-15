This Drake London prediction shows why the WR will reach a new level for Falcons

Drake London has been steadily progressing for the Atlanta Falcons since being drafted by the team in the first round of the 2022 Draft. The wide receiver went from 866 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, to 905 yards and two touchdowns in year two, before exploding for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Now, he’s expected to take things to an even higher level in 2025.

In a recent NFL.com piece, Kevin Patra predicted one player on every NFC team who will likely make their first Pro Bowl in 2025. For the Falcons, Patra settled on the young wideout who has shown improvement every season of his career so far.

Falcons receiver Drake London predicted to make first Pro Bowl in 2025

Patra highlighted how improved play at the quarterback position led to his breakout last season, but specifically pointed out the quick rapport showcased between him and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as the reason London will have an even bigger year in 2025.

"The 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout can take his game to an even higher level, boasting the size and speed to burn any type of coverage. Making London's prospects even more enticing heading into 2025 is the rapport he showed with ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Michael Penix Jr.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ when the QB prospect got his turn under center down the stretch last season. London generated 100-plus yards in each of Atlanta's final two games (106 and 187) on 17 combined catches with two touchdowns. Were those numbers inflated by shootouts against lesser defenses, or a sign of what could be on the horizon for London with Penix tossing him the pigskin for an entire campaign?" Kevin Patra (NFL.com)

Looking back at London’s numbers last season, and he had three games over 100 receiving yards. Two of those games, as Patra highlighted, came once Penix was inserted into the starting lineup. Now, after a full year on task with the young quarterback, and an entire offseason knowing Penix is QB1, their connection should be even better, and on display for the entire season.

In addition to the rapport with Penix, London should continue his natural development. If things unfold for the receiver like they have the potential to, he absolutely should earn his first Pro Bowl selection.

READ MORE