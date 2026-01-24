Dwayne Ledford may waste no time landing on his feet after Arthur Smith bombshell

Under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Atlanta Falcons are proving that fortune favors the bold. The Falcons boasted one of the NFL's best offensive line coaches in Dwayne Ledford, but Stefanski opted to move on from the veteran OL coach in order to bring the legendary Bill Callahan to Atlanta.

Now that Ledford won't be back with the Dirty Birds, he's expected to be one of the most coveted offensive assistants available this offseason. Several teams will try to court him, but the most likely outcome is that he reunites with ex-Falcons' head coach Arthur Smith at his next destination.

Smith interviewed with the Lions and Chargers for their OC jobs that have since been filled and for head coaching vacancies with the Titans and Cardinals. He isn't this masterful offensive guru people make him out to be, but he's at least worthy of some NFL offensive coordinator position.

And if he lands an opportunity back in Tennessee as expected, look at Ledford to follow suit.

Arthur Smith and Dwayne Ledford have a chance to reunite in Tennessee in 2026

Smith and Ledford go way back, as Ledford got his start in coaching as a strength coach at the University of North Carolina while Smith was an offensive lineman in his senior season. From there, he was brought to Atlanta when Smith was named head coach, and was retained under Raheem Morris.

Odds are, if the 43-year-old isn't retained by the Steelers (which looks likely), he'll be one of the more coveted OC candidates available, even if he shouldn't be. And even if Pittsburgh somehow keeps him with a new head coach coming in, there's a chance that he looks to bring his longtime friend along.

The only way they aren't reunited in some capacity next season is if Ledford lands with a team that doesn't need an offensive coordinator, but he could be holding out for a landing spot where he could work with Smith again, since they haven't worked on the same staff together since the end of 2023.

The Falcons just concluded their own OC search, but luckily, they aren't pulling a Broncos and never considered a reunion with their ex-head coach. Stefanski is planning to bring in his own guys and usher in his own vision for the offense, so unfortunately, cutitng ties with Ledford was needed.

There's a real shot they end up joining forces to give Cam Ward sone real protection, but nothing is confirmed. Atlanta is turning the page on both of them, but they don't seem to be willing to turn the page on another, especially now that Smith is back in the midst of the fold at OC.