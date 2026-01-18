Kevin Stefanski's first move as Falcons' head coach is looking like a home run

The Atlanta Falcons are no longer in need of a new head coach after hiring Kevin Stefanski late last night. The Falcons conducted their second interview with Stefanski yesterday afternoon, and since there was a surplus of interest from other NFL teams, Matt Ryan acted swiftly to make this happen.

In all honesty, it's not surprising since the 43-year-old was the frontrunner in Atlanta throughout the head coaching search. But in addition to the head coach, we have some other news about the new staff, as Stefanski is reportedly planning to keep Jeff Ulbrich on staff as the defensive coordinator.

It was expected that Ulbrich would be back, but it's nice to know we have official confirmation. Arthur Blank wanting him back on the coaching staff was one thing, but he would have been one of the top available DC candidates this offseason, and that's something Stefanski can't afford to let walk.

Kevin Stefanski is planning to retain Jeff Ulbrich as the Falcons' DC

Part of why the 48-year-old is returning is partially because Jim Schwartz is most likely staying in Cleveland, but more importantly, Ulbrich will most likely be back. Dallas' request to interview him for their DC opening was blocked and more rejections were expected before this report came to light.

In just one season at the helm in 2025, he helped revolutionize this defense after it looked pitiful under Jimmy Lake in 2024. Aside from the rookie class and a few veteran pickups, the personnel was the same, but Ulbrich knew how to tap into the potential of players who previously underperformed.

The Dirty Birds ranked second in the NFL with 57 sacks this season, which also helped them break their single-season sack record. Only the stout Denver Broncos' pass rush notched more sacks, but the most impressive part of the turnaround is the fact they ranked second-to-last in sacks in 2024.

Ulbrich utilized youth and versatility to ignite the defense, and that started and ended with the pass rush. First-round EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. led all rookies with 10.5 sacks and cemented himself as a DROY candidate, while fellow first-rounder Jalon Walker's 5.5 sacks were second among rookies

Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. also developed into key starters, but despite the lack of talent in the secondary, the pass defense was still strong. The run defense also needs work, but at least Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro broke out while LB's Kaden Elliss and Divine Deablo shined.

This also means that DL coach Nate Ollie is also likely to return, which is fantastic. It's been decades since the Falcons truly had a pass-rush, so Stefanski keeping Ulbrich on staff to helm the defense while he focuses on the offense and developing Michael Penix Jr. is genius.