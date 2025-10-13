Everything Raheem Morris built could be on the line this week on primetime

Raheem Morris doesn’t hesitate when asked what kind of team he’s building.

“We’re a running football team that’s able to run it on just about anybody,” he said this week. “Up front, I think those guys are doing a great job to help us have the ability to run the football.”

Four games into the season, the Falcons rank sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (136.5) and second in the NFC only behind the Commanders.

Their two-headed beast backfield of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier has quietly become the heartbeat of the offense behind a dominant offensive line. And for the first time, it feels like the balance between them is starting to click.

When asked about how he’s managing the workload for his star backs coming off of the bye week, Morris was quick to clarify that Atlanta’s version of “load management” doesn’t mean limited touches in game.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on load management for runnings back Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier: "Our load management happens with in practice settings less than games." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) October 9, 2025

Raheem Morris will lean on the Falcons' strength in Week 6 against the Bills

That mindset has allowed Morris to preserve freshness while keeping both players involved, something the Falcons struggled with last year when the usage between Robinson and Allgeier often felt disjointed.

This season, the rotation has more purpose. Robinson’s explosive creativity and Allgeier’s downhill power complement each other rather than compete.

But for all their ground dominance, Atlanta’s next step is turning yards into touchdowns. The Falcons are averaging just 19 points per game, and Robinson and Allgeier have combined for only three rushing scores.

“We’ve got to find ways to score more touchdowns,” Morris said. “The last game was a great example of what we could look like consistently. Obviously, the game before that was not it.”

That “last game”, a 34-27 win over Washington, was the clearest sign yet that the formula can work. Robinson went for 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground while Allgeier put up 51 yards and a score of his own.

If that balance carries into Monday night against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta’s run game could be the engine that finally turns production into points against one of the league's best offenses.

Now comes the real test as Monday Night Football returns to Atlanta for the first time in seven years.

The Bills enter the game 4-1 looking like one of the NFL’s most dominant teams (and offenses), but they also enter with a glaring weakness: they’ve allowed the fifth most rushing yards in the league.

For an Atlanta offense built around control, physicality, and time of possession, they are going to use those guys to run it down Buffalo’s throat if they want a chance to hand them their second straight loss.