The quiet engine behind the Falcons' offensive success is painfully obvious

Long gone are the days of watching Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks and running backs getting terrorized behind the line every Sunday.

The Falcons have managed to build a brick wall for their many quarterbacks over the past few seasons. Home run draft picks like Kaleb McGary, Chris Lindstrom, and Matthew Bergeron, the continued brilliance of Jake Matthews, and the steal that was Ryan Neuzil have helped fortify the team's outstanding unit.

The success has transferred into Year 2 under Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson, as they continue to dominate at the line of scrimmage—which has contributed to one of the league's best rushing attacls.

Falcons have continued to dominate on the offensive line in 2025

While there have been some bumps in the season—specifically in Weeks 1 and 3—on the offensive line, they have been all around great this season.

No matter if you are talking about the pass or run game, the big guys up front are playing at an elite level.

When it comes to protecting Michael Penix Jr., they have kept him upright at a higher rate than the franchise has seen in a long time. And a lot of that credit goes to run game coordinator and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford.

A quiet, but impactful performance: The Falcons offensive line has allowed five sacks through four games this season, tied for their second-fewest sacks allowed through four games of a season all-time (2009 – two). pic.twitter.com/QTzsgS1EmJ — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 7, 2025

For a unit that has undergone its fair share of change since last season, that is incredible. They lost high-priced free-agent center Drew Dalman to Chicago and then lost their top two right tackles, McGary and Storm Norton, in the blink of an eye.

Neuzil is a former undrafted free agent, while Elijah Wilkinson was a converted guard from the last time he played. You cannot give them enough credit for what they have done this year.

They also rank seventh in ESPN's pass block win rate at 65%

Pairing that with a quarterback who has one of the fastest snap-to-throw times in the NFL, it is no wonder they have given up so few sacks.

With the ground game, outside of their poor performance against Tampa Bay, they sprang holes for their elite running backs, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.

Through Week 5, the Falcons rank sixth in rush yards per game with 136.5.

Overall, this unit has proven to be the engine of an offense that includes Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. If they continue to do that, they should be heading to the postseason when you consider what their defense is doing.