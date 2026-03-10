Ex-Falcons kicker has found a new landing spot in FA after Nick Folk signing

After signing with the Atlanta Falcons midway through 2025, Zane Gonzalez instantly solved Atlanta's kicker woes. He was among the most efficient kickers in the NFL, but instead of the Falcons retaining him, they signed the reliable Nick Folk, who has ties to special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman.

While Kevin Stefanski allowed his new coaching staff to make the changes they want and bring in their own guys on special teams, Gonzalez just found a new home. It was reported that the 30-year-old agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, so he doesn't have to move very far.

There has been a lot of movement between the Falcons and Dolphins yesterday, most of which centered around the Tua Tagovailoa signing. But Gonzalez heading to Miami means he is basically trading places with punter Jake Bailey, who Atlanta landed on a three-year deal yesterday afternoon.

But beyond the irony that will see the 2017 seventh-round pick land with the Dolphins, this is a solid opportunity for him. New Phins' GM Jon-Eric Sullivan released longtime kicker Jason Sanders before the start of free agency, so as long as he beats out Riley Patterson in camp, Gonzalez will be their new starting kicker.

After the Falcons signed Nick Folk, Zane Gonzalez turned around and signed with the Dolphins

After taking over for Matt Gay in Washington midway through 2024, Gonzalez signed with the Dirty Birds after Parker Romo blew another game. The Arizona State product made 19 of his 22 (86.4%) field goals as a Falcon and 17 of his 18 extra points. That's pretty consistent for a waiver pickup.

The only concern is that Folk is 41 and about to enter his 20th NFL season, while the possibility of keeping Gonzalez could have provided some more longevity. But even as he gets older, Folk has been one of the most reliable kickers in football, which is why he ranked third in kick value added in 2025.

However, Gonzalez is in a good spot in Miami. Sanders had been their kicker since 2018, so they aren't frequently involved in the kicker market. And their loyalty to their kickers could mean that the former Lou Groza Award winner has more job security than he would've in Atlanta, especially after how things ended with Younghoe Koo.

Even still, hopefully he capitalizes on the new destination and thrives in Miami while Folk and Bailey help improve the revamped Falcons' special teams.