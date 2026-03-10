Kevin Stefanski proved his respect for Michael Penix Jr. after Tua Tagovailoa news

When the Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with Tua Tagovailoa yesterday, Kevin Stefanski should've known he had a lot of questions to answer, specifically from Michael Penix Jr. This move probably leaves Penix entrenched as the starting QB, but it doesn't hurt to have a true veteran as insurance.

Even in the wake of his latest big move, Stefanski was still able to give his presumed franchise quarterback some grace. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the two-time Coach of the Year gave Penix a heads-up when they signed Tagovailoa, which is what you should expect to see.

Given the Dirty Birds' history, that much class in navigating a QB dilemma isn't always guaranteed. Raheem Morris never gave Kirk Cousins a heads-up (or that same respect) when Atlanta drafted Penix back in 2024, and that was six weeks after they signed him to a four-year, $180 million deal.

Stefanski's behavior in this should be commendable for the Dirty Birds, especially since the wounds of Morris' QB mismanagement are still fresh. He and Terry Fontenot put Cousins on a clock from the moment he entered the building, and thankfully, Penix likely won't have to endure this same treatment.

The Falcons gave Michael Penix Jr. the respect that Kirk Cousins never got after signing Tua Tagovailoa

Wolfe's report also revealed that he expects it to be an open competition in training camp this summer, especially with Penix still recovering from the ACL tear that ended his season prematurely. They're probably right not to commit to him this soon, but I still expect him to be the starter in Week 1.

And as far as an "open competition" goes, it feels a bit like a formality. If the Falcons wanted to chase a starter or someone more worthy of pushing the 25-year-old, Malik Willis and Kyler Murray were available to sign, but they likely only pivoted to Tua once Murray turned them down for Minnesota.

Regardless of whether Tua gets a chance to start or is a high-level backup, there's no reason to get all bent out of shape. There is no risk (or financial investment) involved in a one-year deal for the league minimum, especially when they trust him as a spot starter if Penix gets hurt or straight-up struggles.

However, calling it a competition could be a PR stunt to save face, but the more likely outcome is that Stefanski and Tommy Rees want to see where Penix is at in his recovery during camp so they have an idea of his timeline for Week 1. Because if he's not ready to go, the Alabama star will start in Week 1.

Even still, I'm pleased with how they handled things here. Stefanski clearly wants to see things through with Penix's development before giving up on him, especially with the new staff, which is more credit than Morris and Zac Robinson deserve by basically treating Cousins like an afterthought.

And that alone should make Falcons fans rest easier amid the transition to this new regime.