Ex-Falcons WR hilariously pokes fun at the NFL for posting Super Bowl 51 flashback

It may have been nine years ago, but the scars from Super Bowl LI still run deep. We all remember the fateful night where the Atlanta Falcons had the Lombardi Trophy right in their grasp, up by 25 points with over 17 minutes to play, until Tom Brady cemented his GOAT campaign by doing the unthinkable.

In honor of Super Bowl Sunday being tomorrow (and the nine-year anniversary of that night), the NFL's Twitter account posted a throwback video of the heartbreaking loss and New England's miraculous comeback win, which led some ex-Falcons to confirm that some scars will never go away.

No one cares — Taylor Gabriel (@TGdadon1) February 5, 2026

Taylor Gabriel's reaction was that of every Falcons fan on social media. He replied with three simple words: "no one cares" to poke fun at the league for rehashing some memories that nobody in the greater Atlanta area wants to see resurface, especially with the Patriots right back in the Super Bowl.

Gabriel hasn't played in the NFL since 2019 or for the Dirty Birds since 2017, but he's proving exactly why he's still a fan favorite. The speedster had one of the best seasons of his career for the 2016 Falcons, so even though the ending put a damper on a fantastic season, fans never forgot his impact.

Matt Ryan is back in the front office as the president of football and we've heard plenty of his opinions on this game during his time with The NFL Today, but it's nice to hear from other key members of the 2016 team, especially ones who aren't the center of attention or still actively playing.

Turbo, also seemed to make it pretty clear he'll be rooting for the Seahawks this weekend. because how in good conscience can you root for the Pats after last time? I surely know who I want to win tomorrow night, even if Seattle is favored despite some early injury woes.

Falcons fans will never get over Super Bowl LI, and the players won't either.. but I can't blame them. This a high they have been trying to return to ever since, and for the first time since, it appears that this team is headed in the right direction. But the NFL salting the wound was seriously uncalled for.