Ex-Georgia quarterback offers a QB curveball that Falcons fans aren't ready for

While Michael Penix Jr. recovers from his ACL tear, and Kirk Cousins tests free agency, the Atlanta Falcons need to add another quarterback. The only QB that is currently confirmed to be on the 2026 roster is Penix, and they need some insurance behind him in case he isn't back in time for Week 1.

On 680 The Fan, former Georgia national champion Buck Belue proposed an idea that's music to some Falcons fans' ears: Bring Stetson Bennett home. Belue went on a two and a half minute rant explaining why the Falcons should give Bennett a shot in Atlanta, and he raises some good points.

After winning back-to-back National Championships at the University of Georgia, the mailman has spent three seasons under Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and the winning culture of the Los Angeles Rams. Sure, he hasn't gotten a glimpse of regular-season NFL action, but he's played incredibly well in preseason games and has a winning pedigree that can elevate the entire QB room.

The Atlanta Falcons should consider making a trade to bring Georgia legend Stetson Bennett home

Most recently in the 2025 preseason, Bennett started two games. In the second game, he completed 28 of 40 passes for 324 yards, three touchdowns, and led a game-winning drive to end the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sure, this is the preseason, and starters won't play the whole game, but the Chargers were a top 10. defense in 2025. They allowed the eighth fewest points per game and the sixth fewest passing yards per game. On that August afternoon, Bennett lit them up, even if it was against their backups.

In his first preseason game last year, Bennett completed 16 of 24 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Rams beat the Cowboys. As Belue mentioned, yes, he is undersized and doesn't have any real NFL experience yet, but there's no reason not to give him a chance as a backup.

The former college walk-on is accustomed to fighting through adversity and knows what it takes to win. In his senior college season, Bennett was 15-0, finished as a Heisman Trophy finalist, and won the national championship by a score of 65-7.

In reality, it would take next to nothing to bring Bennett back to Atlanta. Belue mentioned it would take a seventh-round pick, which is probably generous, but also spot on. He also spent time with Falcons' QB coach Alex Van Pelt, who was a senior offensive assistant for the Rams in 2025.

Bringing Bennett home would spark excitement amongst the fanbase, who saw him dominate for two consecutive collegiate seasons. It would also bring QB competition that is much needed at this point, but he would likely be third-string QB assuming they sign an experienced veteran as the backup.

He's had three seasons to learn and practice under the future Hall of Famer Stafford, and one of the best head coaches in the league McVay. Entering his age-29 season, time is running out for the Georgia great to extend his career, so the Falcons could gift him with a vital career lifeline.

As his prime expires, now is the time to take a chance on the hometown hero, and worst-case scenario, you'll find yourself a competent backup quarterback for 2026. I'm not saying he'll be an elite quarterback, I'm saying he deserves a chance. He's always proved doubters wrong before. Why can't he do it one more time?