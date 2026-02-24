Ian Cunningham finally made the Kirk Cousins decision Terry Fontenot couldn't

We have known for weeks now that the writing was on the wall surrounding Kirk Cousins' time with the Atlanta Falcons, and now the inevitable is almost here. Ian Cunningham is looking to rid the Falcons of basically all ties to the Terry Fontenot era, and that includes severing ties with Cousins.

Adam Schefter reported the Falcons' plans to release Cousins at the start of the new league year a few weeks ago, but now Cunningham himself broke his silence on the matter. While appearing on 92.9 The Game, the new general manager confirmed that the Dirty Birds are releasing Kirko Chainz.

This choice was even more inevitable once they restructured his contract to the point that his 2026 cap hit was deferred to 2027. This means the Falcons nearly owed him a guaranteed $67.9 million in 2027 if they hadn't cut him by the third day of the new league year, but he won't receive a penny of that money now.

Ian Cunningham just confirmed the Falcons' intent to release Kirk Cousins before the new league year

Cousins signed a four-year $180 million contract in Atlanta during the 2024 offseason, but not even six weeks later, Fontenot drafted Michael Penix Jr., who the Falcons still see as their long-term answer under center even though his injury history has fans doubting his suitability as a franchise QB.

The Falcons are still planning to roll with Penix as their Week 1 starter if he is healthy, which made Cousins very expendable in Atlanta. The four-time Pro Bowler started just 14 games in 2024 before getting replaced, and made eight starts down the stretch in 2025 after Penix's season ended early.

Cousins showed both this season and last that he still has some good football left in the tank, so he probably won't take long to find new work assuming he still wants to play. There's been talk of him returning to Minnesota, but just as much speculation about him retiring and taking a sports media job.

The former Michigan State Spartan is as consistent as they come. You always know what you're gonna get with him, even if he isn't the elite player he was in Minnesota or before his 2023 Achilles tear. Even though he doesn't have a place with the Falcons anymore, teams should want to sign him.

The Falcons are merely trying to cut costs, so it's sad that Cousins fell victim to that, especially when his time as the starter came on a clock. Fontenot grossly mismanaged the entire Cousins saga, but luckily, Cunningham seems to have learned from his many mistakes with Cousins, but QB will still be a priority this offseason.