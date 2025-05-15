Falcons 2025 schedule release leaves Atlanta obvious chance for revenge

The Atlanta Falcons' 2025 schedule has been unveiled, with the first weeks of the season featuring key matchups against the Bucs, Panthers, and Commanders. For Atlanta, the divisional games carry obvious weight, but it is Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders who are owed a loss. After a miracle Dallas Cowboys 2024 win over Tampa Bay, the Falcons had one last chance to sneak into the 2024 playoff field. Michael Penix Jr. looked impressive in a win vs. New York and was poised for a duel with Jayden Daniels.

The rookie matchup lived up to the hype with Penix leading a late comeback that would force overtime. However, Penix did give the Falcons a late chance to steal the win if head coach Raheem Morris hadn't forgotten how to call a timeout. The Commanders would get the ball first in overtime and never allow Penix the chance to touch the football. Atlanta's loss would hand the Bucs control of the division and eliminate the Falcons from playoff contention.

Atlanta owes Washington an early-season loss after a frustrating 2024 matchup

There are several layers to why this game is so important for Atlanta. Aside from the obvious NFC playoff implications, there is the dynamic of Penix needing to even the score with fellow second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. A second factor is the desire not to lose to Dan Quinn yet again after Atlanta's former coach pushed the team out of the 2024 playoffs.

For all of these reasons, this early season game means more than most. It is also important that Atlanta gets a win heading into their bye week ahead of facing Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills. With that said, beating Washington isn't going to be an easy task. Daniels' surprise run to the NFC Championship answered every question about where the quarterback stands in the conference.

This is the type of expectations Atlanta fans now have for Penix, based on how well his draft class has fared. Already, Bo Nix and Daniels have led their respective teams to the playoffs, while Drake Maye and Caleb Williams both push their rebuilding teams in the right direction.

Atlanta needs the early defining win to help establish Michael Penix Jr. at the top of his class and to give the team more room for error heading into their toughest test of the 2025 season. Atlanta owes Washington a loss, one they will have the chance ot hand the contender in Week 4.