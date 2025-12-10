Falcons' 2026 schedule will reportedly include another international jaunt

The Atlanta Falcons' 2025 NFL season is over, even if the calendar doesn't show it. It started to feel that way after letting a win against the New England Patriots slip between their fingers in Week 9, and the door was firmly shut when Michael Penix Jr. went down with another serious injury.

Unfortunately, outside of Bijan Robinson, Drake London and a pair of emerging rookie pass rushers, there's not much going right for Atlanta. The Los Angeles Rams own the Falcons' first-rounder in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Kirk Cousins' contract doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon. Eek.

Raheem Morris' scorching hot seat is surely burning holes in all of his pants as well, and the franchise is heading toward hitting the reset button once again this offseason. Simply put, there isn't much for the franchise to look forward to.

Falcons set to host international game during 2026 NFL season

However, there is one exciting thing seemingly set up for next season. On Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Falcons will host an international game during the 2026 regular season. Where and when the game will be played, and against who, has yet to be announced.

International games are fun, in a way, as they provide an exciting storyline for what might otherwise be a mundane regular season game. However, they must be hard on players' bodies, and having to tune into a game on Sunday morning can be difficult for fans.

Atlanta played the Indianapolis Colts on international turf just over a month ago in Week 10 at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. Although they battled the then-AFC frontrunner Colts in overtime, they ended up falling short.

RELATED: It’s become painfully clear these 6 Falcons players won’t be back in 2026

Because Germany is the the Falcons' international global market, and the NFL is returning to play in Munich, Germany next season, there is a good chance the Atlanta ends up back in Germany next year, albeit in a different city.

By cross-referencing which other NFL teams have international global market rights in Germany as well, and which teams the Falcons are set to host to next year, the best bets are that Atlanta takes on the Carolina Panthers or the Detroit Lions.

It is unlikely that the NFL would force the Falcons to play an NFC South game across the pond, so I'm staking my claim on Atlanta hosting Detroit in Munich, Germany in 2026! Of course, the Falcons could also play in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil or London, England. Or against any other opponent.

But it'd be fun if we got this right.