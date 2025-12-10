It’s become painfully clear these 6 Falcons players won’t be back in 2026

With another disappointing season winding down, the Atlanta Falcons must make plans for what next year's team will look like.

Unfortunately, there are multiple quality players who are scheduled to hit the open market next offseason. They won't be able to keep all of them, but expect to see some of the leaders from this year's team return—keep an eye on Kaden Elliss, specifically.

However, don't expect these players to play their final game in red and black against the Saints in Week 18.

6 Falcons playing their final games in Atlanta across the next month

1. Kirk Cousins

With the Falcons being projected to be in the red when it comes to cap space and a Kirk Cousins post-June-1 release bringing $35 million in cap relief, his release is a no-brainer.

While he has done a decent job filling in for Michael Penix Jr., in no way is he worth the $57.5M cap hit in 2026. The Dirty Birds will let the 37-year-old go and search for another veteran quarterback to fill in while their starter recovers from his knee injury.

2. Darnell Mooney

No Falcon has had a bigger drop off from 2024 to 2025 than Darnell Mooney. The veteran receiver went from a big-play machine last year to one of the most unreliable players in the NFL this year.

Releasing him post-June 1 would save just under $12M in cap space. With those savings, Atlanta could bring in a more reliable and consistent receiver to take his place. Or maybe Terry Fontenot will build a receiving core that isn't just three men deep.

3. Tyler Allgeier

Expect the Falcons to make a push to bring back their physical running back, but they aren't likely to make a high enough offer to convince him to return.

Tyler Allgeier is more than capable of handling a starting spot in the league. He is a former 1,000-yard rusher who doesn't have much wear and tear on him. He is worth a middle-to-top-of-the-pack contract and starting gig that this team can't offer.

4. Kyle Pitts

The offense will have a lot of holes to fix this offseason, and finding a new tight end will be at the top of the list.

Another team will pay Kyle Pitts for what he could be. The Falcons figure to not value him as much as an outside team would.

Watch for the decision makers to target a more physical, middle-of-the-field tight end.

5. Arnold Ebiketie

Letting Arnold Ebiketie walk could be a decision the Falcons end up regretting.

The former Penn State Nittany Lion has immense talent. He has put pressure on the quarterback at a high rate this season, even if he doesn't have the sack numbers. He has also shown dominant stretches throughout his career.

The issue is, the consistency isn't there. Expect to see a team pick him up at a reasonable price in free agency and see a high return on investment.

6. Troy Andersen

Can Troy Andersen technically be included on a list with this title?

The talented linebacker has been remarkably injury-prone. His whole career has been a massive "what if." The Falcons have seen little return on the second-round pick as he has played just nine games over the past three seasons.

He would be a great addition to any team if they could keep him healthy. However, you have a greater chance at finding a needle in a haystack than keeping Andersen healthy.