Falcons add surprise Georgia Bulldog to list of potential draft targets

The Falcons have a chance to make both Georgia and Atlanta fans happy this offseason with clear first-round fits. Jalon Walker, Malaki Starks, and Mykel Williams are all great potential fits for Atlanta. Walker and Williams would both improve the pass rush, while Starks would give the team hope of a long-term pairing with star safety Jessie Bates. While there are arguably superior fits, this does appear to be Georgia fans' best chance of seeing the Falcons add a Bulldog in the first-round.

However, the trio of Georgia defenders aren't the only Bulldog the Falcons are giving consideration. Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild is on the typical pre-draft tour and will make a stop in Atlanta. This doesn't come as a surprise with the Falcons holding three late-round picks and the need for improved offensive line depth. Fairchild has experience in high leverage games and could become a surprise contributor with the right landing spot.

Atlanta would be a great landing spot for Georgia's left guard, Dylan Fairchild

From left to right, Atlanta's current offensive line is Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary. There are questions about the futures of both McGary and Bergeron, with both players soon needing a new contract. Drafting Fairchild gives the team an outside chance at developing a cheap replacement if they opt not to pay their current left guard.

No matter whether it is Fairchild, another draft pick, or a free agent signing, the Falcons do need improved depth at the position group. With Drew Dalman now in Chicago, Atlanta isn't built to sustain any injuries of note to the position.

Dylan Fairchild is likely a day-three pick but could be off the board when Atlanta's number is called with the team not having their own 6th round selection. The Falcons hold two 7th round picks due to the team's recent trade history. If Fairchild is still on the board at this point, the pick makes sense for both sides.