Falcons address entire defense in post-Combine 7-round mock draft

Early indications are that the Atlanta Falcons are fully committed to fixing their defense through the draft this year. They didn't send a single offensive coach and didn't interview a single offensive player during the recently concluded 2025 NFL Combine.

This is the right decision because the offense has each position filled -- assuming they re-sign one of their centers -- and is rich in young talent. Meanwhile, the defense is aging and has holes across the board.

In this mock draft, the Falcons decide to rely on their Combine decisions by addressing each position on Jeff Ulbrich's unit.

Falcons full 7-round mock draft after the 2025 NFL Combine

TRADE: Falcons receive No. 18 & No. 82, Seahawks receive No. 15

Round 1, Pick 18: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Nic Scourton joined the Texas A&M Aggies after a stellar career at Purdue. While he didn't quite live up to the hype, he was still an excellent player who ticks every box you want. He brings effort, power, youth, and fluidity.

Scourton can be the player the Falcons have been looked everywhere for. Pairing him with an improving Arnold Ebiketie would change this defense quickly.

Not to mention, replacing the third-round pick lost in the Matt Judon trade makes this the ideal scenario for the franchise.

Round 2, Pick 42: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Maxwell Hairston is one of the first players analysts are talking about when it comes to the 2025 NFL Combine. The Kentucky cornerback lit up the forty-yard dash by running a 4.28.

Note: 4.29 displayed time later officially updated to 4.28

This is a position the Falcons have to address early after rough play by Mike Hughes and Dee Alford in 2024. Hairston isn't the biggest guy but Raheem Morris has been content starting smaller players going back to his days with the Rams. He also excels in zone coverage making him a fit for the 2025 Falcons.

Round 3, Pick 82: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

The Falcons use their added pick on an intriguing tight end who can potentially replace Kyle Pitts immediately or in the future. Arroyo is a similar player to Pitts in that he thrives in catching the football and playing in space. This is a cost-saving move for the future.

Round 4, Pick 117: Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia

Georgia sports fans get their annual day-three Georgia draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons. Smael Mondon Jr. should be on your radar when the Falcons pick on day three because he is the type of player Jeff Ulbrich has worked and succeeded with in the past -- like Jamien Sherwood.

Round 7, Pick 201: Que Robinson, EDGE, Alabama

At this point in the draft you are looking for special teamers and/or players with ideal physical and athletic traits -- Que Robinson is both of those things. The lightly used Alabama alum's best football could be in front of him, especially with coaches like Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich at his disposal.

Round 7, Pick 244: Robert McDaniel, S, Jackson State

The Falcons could stand to add a bigger, in-the-box safety this offseason. Robert McDaniel is just that at six-foot-two, 210 pounds. While at Jackson State last year, McDaniel did a bit of everything racking up 55 tackles,10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 3 interceptions.