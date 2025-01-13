Falcons address more than just defense in this full 2025 mock draft

Round 2, Pick 46: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Jessie Bates III's complementary piece is not on the roster for the Atlanta Falcons. They hoped Justin Simmons would return to an elite level but that never happened and isn't likely to return.

The Falcons need to find someone who can cement the backline of defense for the foreseeable future. Andrew Mukuba can do just that after breaking out as one of the best players on the country's best defense.

Mukuba has elite athleticism that can pair well with Bates. He would allow the new defensive coordinator to move both guys around to confuse opposing quarterbacks.