Falcons All-SEC 2026 NFL Mock Draft sees Matt Ryan fix this team's biggest holes

The Atlanta Falcons have built themselves a solid foundation that Kevin Stefanski, Ian Cunningham, and Matt Ryan can use to get this franchise back on the right track, as the 2025 NFL Draft helped them land players who will be long-term starters in Xavier Watts and Jalon Walker.

The 2026 NFL Draft might be very difficult for Ryan to ace in his first big Atlanta challenge, as the ill-fated James Pearce Jr. trade has left them with just five total selections and no first-round pick to bring in an immediate starter.

The best thing for Ryan to do is look at programs and conferences that keep producing winners, leaning into them along the way. Ryan can draft only SEC players, like in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft, and that could be a wise way to build a roster.

Atlanta Falcons All-SEC 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Round 2, Pick 48: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

There's a top Bulldogs prospect that gets linked to the Falcons every year, and Branch is the star of the show in 2025. With game-breaking speed, the stylistic contrast between him and Drake London could kick this Atlanta offense into high gear with or without Michael Penix Jr.

Round 3, Pick 79: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

What Moore lacks in great speed, he makes up for in tremendous instincts, a 6-3 frame, and some of the best tackling in the open field of any player in this class. If he can stay healthy, which is a question mark for him, Moore can be a Top 50 pick in terms of raw talent.

Round 4, Pick 114: Jack Endries, TE, Texas

Even if the Falcons come to some sort of resolution with Kyle Pitts, his skill set could lead to a more traditional in-line tight end being drafted. One of the top receiving options for the Longhorns, Endries could be a rock-solid target over the middle with some solid versatility.

Round 6, Pick 196: Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama

While he was overshadowed by Deonte Lawson with the Crimson Tide, Jefferson has shown enough as a run-stuffer to warrant some Day 3 consideration. Falcons fans need to hope he shows one-tenth of the skill that the All-Pro with whom he shares his name possesses.

Round 7, Pick 232: Patrick Payton, EDGE, LSU

Payton was once considered a possible first-round pick, but injuries and just five sacks in two seasons led to him falling this far. The Falcons could roll the dice here, seeing if they can get him back to the high-flying form he showcased during his best years at Florida State.