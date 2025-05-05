Falcons are asking Michael Penix Jr. to end the chaos

The Atlanta Falcons' odd management since ending the Matt Ryan era has invited continual chaos. Whether it was any decision former head coach Arthur Smith made, or the revolving door of Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinicke, and Kirk Cousins, this is a franchise emersed in consistent chaos. Something they believe is ending based on the potential of Michael Penix Jr.

Everything that Atlanta did in the 2025 Draft spoke to a team preparing to make a push to contend. This isn't centered around a big push in free agency or splashy additions, but the team's existing belief in the ceiling of Penix. The quarterback is expected to be the franchise answer and end Atlanta's playoff drought that dates back to the 2017 season.

Michael Penix Jr. must be a franchise-altering force for Atlanta's postseason drought to end

This was only a year removed from the infamous Super Bowl appearance Atlanta fans are continually forced to revisit. This speaks to just how long it has been since the Falcons have been relevant. Look back at the 2017 roster and consider how much things have changed not only in Atlanta but throughout the league.

Michael Penix Jr. is having a heavy responsibility placed on his shoulders, expected to end all of this. It is a fair expectation that the final three games of the season are a preview of what is to come. With little to no defensive help, Penix kept Atlanta in games against Washington and Carolina, forcing back-to-back overtime periods.

Add in a handful of incredible throws and clutch moments, and the reason the Falcons have fallen in love with Penix is clear. It is impossible to deny the quarterback's potential or that he could prove to change things for an often-cursed franchise. Before and after quarterback Matt Ryan so little fell Atlanta's way.

This is the reason Ryan garners so much respect throughout the fanbase. They understand the rarity of a franchise quarterback and continual winning in Atlanta. This is the ceiling of Penix, and clearly the expectation of GM Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta organization.