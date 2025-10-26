Falcons are getting a breakout season from a player nobody saw coming

It might have come out of nowhere, but Zach Harrison has dominated for the Falcons' much-improved defensive line this season. While he's no top prospect, Harrison has quietly and quickly become a difference maker.

The 2023 third-round pick out of Ohio State leads the Falcons with 3.5 sacks this season. And on Sunday Night Football, he recorded four tackles, the lone Falcons' sack, and had the second-highest average separation from the QB for Atlanta.

Unfortunately, Harrison practiced in a limited fashion all week due to a knee injury. If he's out in Week 8 8 against the Dolphins, second-year DTs Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro. must step up. It's interesting, entering the season, the younger defensive tackles were the expected difference makers.

Falcons' young DL is finally exceeding expectations

So far, both of Atlanta's rookies— James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker— have dealt with various injuries but been solid when on the field. Walker has logged one sack, two QB pressures, and Pearce hasn't been much better.

The rookie out of Tennessee has 0.5 sacks and 12 pressures, and through the rookie's disappointing season, Harrison has delivered.

Through his first two seasons, Harrison totaled four sacks and fifteen quarterback pressures through 33 games. Through six this season, Harrison has gathered five pressures and ranks 12th among all defensive linemen with a 78.6 pass rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Sam Roberts is another defensive lineman stepping up. Through two games this season, he has a sack and three quarterbacks pressures. Amid the Falcons' injuries, the former Panther must continue to improve for the defense to remain consistent.

After finishing at the bottom of the barrel the last couple seasons in sacks, the Falcons' sit 14th in the league entering Week 8. Thanks to Harrison, Roberts, and added attention to the pass rush, the defense has skyrocketed to one of the best units in the league.

Opposing quarterbacks are averaging just 141.2 yards per game, and Week 7 was a fantastic example. The 49ers Mac Jones has seen incredible success in the wake of Brock Purdy's injury. Through his last four games before Sunday, Jones averaged 313 passing yards a game, but Atlanta held him to just 152 yards.

Harrison and Roberts aren't household names, but the two have formed a fantastic duo in recent weeks. If the Falcons hope on sustain this defensive success, specifically against the pass, these two must continue to thrive at getting to the QB.