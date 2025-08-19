Injury has Falcons fans concerned about Jalon Walker entering rookie season

Atlanta Falcons fans were left partying when their team selected Jalon Walker with the No. 15 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The local product is a defensive superstar who can do a bit of everything.

He also doesn't have the benefit of slowly dipping his toe in the NFL water; the Falcons need him to perform from the minute their season starts against the Buccaneers.

That is why everyone is concerned as he suffered another injury.

Raheem Morris said the Falcons will move forward with "an abundance of caution" with Jalon Walker and his groin injury. He will not practice today, trying to ramp him back up later in the week, but it is about "really getting him ready for the season because we don't want it to… — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) August 18, 2025

This is the second injury of the month. He was held out of practices early this month with a hamstring injury before returning for the preseason opener.

Falcons fans should be concerned about Jalon Walker's early injuries

Jalon Walker's rare talent could turn him into one of the NFL's most dynamic players.

However, his early injuries are concerning, not because of their severity, but rather their frequency.

As we have seen with Troy Andersen, injuries can derail any player. Walker has now dealt with a hamstring and groin injury before he even debuts in a regular-season game.

As Raheem Morris mentioned, these are injuries that can linger. That is the last thing the Falcons want, especially with a player who relies so much on athleticism and effort.

Hopefully, he can find a way to get healthy before Week 1 and then stay healthy throughout his rookie season.

We all know the Falcons need him if they want their defense to turn around in 2025. His ability to win off the edge is something the Dirty Birds have sorely needed for many years.

Without him, you are relying on Leonard Floyd to improve from last year, James Pearce Jr. to buck the sluggish history for rookies at the position, and Arnold Ebiketie to take that next step.

While that may seem like enough options to cover up his absence, it isn't. Jeff Ulbrich, Nate Ollie, and the rest of the coaches have routinely mentioned their desire for frequent rotations on the line.

Without Walker, you are left with one (or two, if you count Bralen Trice) true edge rushers to rotate in, which could be a big problem.

Hopefully, Morris is correct with his assessment that the rookie will be okay before the season begins.

