Falcons are staring down the perfect deadline move that fans can't deny

With Michael Penix Jr. shining, the Atlanta Falcons are in desperate need of a running mate next to Drake London. Both Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson have shined when called upon to play out of position, but additional receiver help remains one of the biggest holes on this Falcons roster.

While Darnell Mooney has struggled in large part due to injury, the Dirty Birds have been linked to several star wideouts before the November trade deadline. A reunion with Calvin Ridley and a splash for Tyreek Hill (before the injury), were among the acquisitions Terry Fontenot could call about, but Bleacher Report's Alex Kay suggested a player who would make far more sense: Jakobi Meyers.

With the Raiders sitting at 1-4 entering Week 6, it's looking like a foregone conclusion that the 28-year-old wideout will be moved before the deadline. Meyers could instantly serve as another safety valve for Penix, and would likely become a vital piece of Atlanta's playoff push.

Jakobi Meyers is the perfect trade deadline acquisition for the Falcons

The NC State product spent the first four seasons of his career in New England before signing a three-year $33 million deal to sign with the Raiders back in 2023. Last season, Meyers set career-highs in both receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,027), but has struggled in 2025 due to poor quarterback play.

Through five starts this year, the former undrafted free agent has recorded 25 receptions for 290 yards—which is good for 23rd in the NFL. He's operated as the WR1 for Geno Smith, but Smith's dismal start to the year has limited his production—and Penix would make for a clear upgrade.

In Vegas, both Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers have overshadowed him, so a return to his home state could see him thrive as the slot guy in an offense brimming with playmakers. And if the asking price is just a fourth-round pick like Kay mentioned, the deal would serve as a low-risk, high-reward gamble to help snap the Falcons’ postseason drought.

And for the Raiders, any could serve as an opportunity to open up more opportunity for young receivers Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton Jr.

However, there will be one true hurdle in any potential deal. Meyers is entering a contract year, and has sought a long-term extension in Las Vegas—which saw him request a trade when that was denied.

The Falcons will already have to pay Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Drake London across the next few seasons, so committing to a lucrative extension for Meyers would be a questionable financial decision.

Penix is fresh off of an impressive performance in Week 4, but if Mooney misses any time with this hamstring injury, Atlanta's lack of receiver depth will be quickly exposed.

Meyers has been one of the most reliable receivers in football over the last few seasons and could be the key to unlocking Penix and this Falcons offense even further.

