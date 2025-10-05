Falcons' offensive struggles could force a reunion with controversial former All-Pro

The Atlanta Falcons' offense shined in Week 4, but the offense still has yet to display the consistency fans have been hoping for in 2025. Michael Penix Jr.'s career day against the Commanders and Zac Robinson's move to the sidelines were awfully promising, but the name of the game is now doing whatever possible to get the most out of Penix.

With Darnell Mooney nursing a hamstring injury, the Dirty Birds lack true receiver depth behind London—and an upgrade at WR2 is something Terry Fontenot should look into. The most ideal option was Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill, but the eight-time Pro Bowler tore multiple ligaments in his knee in Week 4, ending his season.

Wide receiver remains a need, and names like Jakobi Meyers, Christian Kirk, and Romeo Doubs have been among those linked to Atlanta. However, an additional name stands out—a reunion with former Falcons first-rounder Calvin Ridley—who has struggled in Tennessee.

Calvin Ridley could be the answer to the Falcons' wide receiver woes

After recording 1,017 yards and four scores in 2024, the 30-year-old receiver has amassed just 10 receptions for 141 yards in 2025. And with the Titans sitting at 0-4, they could look to move on from Ridley to open up more playing time for rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike.

The former Alabama standout is amid the second season of a four-year $92 deal signed during the 2024 offseason. The expectation was that he would make No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward's transition to the NFL far easier, but instead, Tennessee's offense has imploded.

The Titans are second to last in total offense, last in passing offense, and are averaging under 13 points per game, which has Brian Callahan firmly on the hot seat after the first month. There's a real opportunity Ridley is moved before the Trade Deadline, and Atlanta makes sense as a landing spot.

After establishing himself as the team's long-term WR1 after Julio Jones was traded, Ridley's breakup with the Falcons was ugly, He stepped away from the team in 2021 citing mental heath reasons, and was suspended for all of 2022 for gambling before eventually being traded to Jacksonville.

The former All-Pro has remained a high-level contributor, surpassing the 1,000-yard threshold in back-to-back seasons. The big hiccup with any potential Ridley deal is his $28 million cap hit in 2025, but since the Titans have plenty of cap space, they would likely take on some of the salary if a trade is agreed to.

With Tennessee amid a rebuild, it wouldn't take more than a late Day 3 pick for Terry Fontenot to make a reunion happen. The question would be if Fontenot and Raheem Morris would want to deal with the baggage that comes with Ridley, but the opportunity to pursue an upgrade is clear.

