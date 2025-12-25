Falcons are unknowingly forcing Terry Fontenot into an impossible offseason dilemma

The Atlanta Falcons are facing a serious dilemma, and Drake London and Bijan Robinson are right in the middle of it. On Tuesday, two Atlanta radio hosts, Chuck and Chernoff discussed the Falcons' future surrounding the two superstars who deserve the big bucks once contract negotiations arrive.

London has turned into an elite wide receiver, and the start to 2025 solidified his standing in stardom. The 24-year-old posted a six-game stretch with five 100+ yard games and six touchdowns. This elite production is unmatched and draws comparisons only to Jaxon Smith-Njigba this season.

London has 2026 remaining in Atlanta before he hits free agency or resigns with the Dirty Birds.

On the other hand, the Falcons have Robinson, who will officially be a free agent after 2027 once his 5th year club option for that season is accepted. Everyone knows how talented and valuable he is, so I'll refrain from my Robinson rant.

2,000 all-purpose yards through 15 games... third most receiving yards on the team as a running back... okay. I'm done.

Atlanta meets crossroads with Drake London and Bijan Robinson

While signing these two superstars to long-term extensions is ideal, the salary cap makes this difficult to imagine. Another reason given by the radio hosts? "You don't win titles with wide receivers and running backs," they said.

This idea is interesting to me. In early 2025, the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX with Saquon Barkley and AJ Brown, an elite and highly expensive duo. The 2023-2024 Super Bowl-winning Chiefs were led by mediocre, not expensive, receivers and backs, proving it helps to have the elite playmakers, but not absolutely required.

Looking closer at both positions, big contract differences stand out. Although the running back position is volatile and constantly changing, they believe Robinson is the right choice to extend, and I agree.

Statistically speaking, running backs are significantly cheaper, and for good reason. They age much quicker and are less valuable to most offenses due to a lack of flexibility and big-play appeal. For example, the highest yearly average salary for a running back is Saquon Barkley's $20 million a year.

Ja'Marr Chase boasts the largest receiver's contract with an annual $40 million from the Bengals. London is elite, but he likely won't demand top dollar. Receivers are the highest-paid position after quarterbacks, but new talent is constantly emerging in the draft.

Get lucky once or twice, and bam, you have another London on a rookie deal.

The Falcons can re-sign Robinson to a 2-3-year deal without compromising the financial future. As Chuck and Chernoff stated, teams typically don't build offenses around running backs in 2025, but Robinson is different. He's so talented, the Falcons should do everything to keep him as long as possible.

Bottom line: If it's one or the other, Atlanta must choose Robinson, and it's not even close.