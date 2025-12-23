NFL analyst says the obvious truth out loud after Falcons' dominant Week 16 win

Brent Sobleski from Bleacher Report compiled a winners and losers list after Week 16, and his take on the Atlanta Falcons could not be more accurate. It's been what fans have been screaming for weeks now, and is a clear indictment of Raheem Morris.

"Atlanta has too much talent to be a non-contender in the NFC South," Sobleski wrote, and he's right, kind of.

The combination of Bijan Robinson's phenomenal season, Drake London's over-performance of expectations earlier in the season, and Kyle Pitts' breakout month has turned Atlanta into a strong offense despite their clear inconsistencies.

Whether Kirk Cousins or Michael Penix Jr is at the helm, both have intangibles that could parlay into a strong starter. As Sobleski pointed out, these elite playmakers have flashed in big moments and carried the team as far as they can.

Pitts posted 166 receiving yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers, putting their rivals into a difficult position in the NFC South race. But the Dirty Birds very well could be leading that division title race.

Bijan Robinson can't carry the Falcons to the playoffs on his own

Robinson carried the Falcons to victory with 76 rushing yards and 92 receiving yards on seven receptions and a touchdown on Sunday against the woeful Cardinals. Week 16 was a winnable game for sure, but as Sobleski pointed out, these games have been difficult for Atlanta this season.

The Falcons lost by three to the (now) 3-12 Jets in Week 13, and lost back-to-back overtime games against the Colts then the Panthers. Unfortunately, a handful of elite players can only carry a team so far, and the lack of depth has caught up to the Falcons.

The Falcons began 2025 with elite passing defense, starting with the secondary. After an injury, perrenial practice squad player C.J. Henderson was thrust into action, and forced to play 65% of snaps, second most of all cornerbacks.

The Dirty Birds also lack depth at the receiver position this year. Throughout multiple games, two or three different undrafted free agents have been forced into big-time roles, all because of one injury. Even Morris was unsure of which UDFA receiver he'd be forced to rely on from week to week.

Yes, it's fun to talk about Atlanta's talent, because it's elite at certain positions, and we haven't even discussed the pass rush. In reality, for the Falcons to emerge as NFC South contenders in 2026, adding depth across the board must be a priority.

No matter how good Robinson, London or Pitts is on any given day, they can't carry an otherwise lackluster roster (and offense) to victory every single week. It's been proven for three straight seasons now, and patience is wearing thin.