Falcons' assistant coach just received a shocking head coaching opportunity

The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of undergoing a major coaching staff overhaul, but that doesn't mean there isn't interest in their old coaches. Intrigue surrounding Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson is intensifying but special teams coordinator Marquice Williams is looking to join the party despite a rough year.

The Falcons struggled mightily on special teams for the majority of 2025, but believe it or not, Williams has a head coaching opportunity on the docket. The 40-year-old was tabbed as a head coach in the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl, where he'll be coaching the East Team later this month.

Something worth noting is that this is the second straight year Williams has been named the head coach in the East-West Shrine Bowl after the team nominated him for the post. He'll also be joined by Falcons' assistant KJ Black on his East Team staff, as Black will coach the quarterbacks.

Williams is unlikely to be retained on Kevin Stefanski's new coaching staff, especially with all of the assistants he's bringing over from Cleveland. However, even though Atlanta's special teams left a lot to be desired, a strong showing in Frisco could put him back on team's radars entering next season.

Marquice Williams will be a head coach in the East-West Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the oldest college football all-star game in the country, which is often used as benchmark throughout the pre-draft process. While the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine receive more attention, plenty of talent has come out of the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Tom Brady, John Elway Walter Payton, Steve Smith Sr., and Lawrence Taylor are among the legends who have suited up in this game, so there is a level of prestige involved. However, on a smaller (and more recent scale), Falcons' rookie Cobee Bryant was a player who suited up in last year's game.

Teams can nominate active assistant coaches to coach in this game at the conclusion of the regular season, and an NFL (and Shrine Bowl) leadership panel chose Williams and Cowboys' TE coach Lunda Wells as the head coaches in the 2026 rendition.

The East-West Shrine Bowl will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 27, which will put Williams' preparedness in this game to the test after days of practice.