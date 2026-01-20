Stunning Dolphins' hire cleared the runway for perfect Raheem Morris landing spot

While the Atlanta Falcons' current head coach, Kevin Stefanski, is out building his new coaching staff, Atlanta's former head coach's career is reaching a crossroads. It does not appear likely that Raheem Morris will be receiving a head coaching job this cycle, and frankly, he was never going to land one.

There's been talk of the 49-year-old spending a year in TV, but in all likelihood, he returns to being a defensive coordinator, and the perfect landing spot just became available. The Miami Dolphins just hired Packers' DC Jeff Hafley as their next head coach, which is the best case scenario for Morris.

The Dolphins are closing in on a deal to hire Jeff Hafley as their head coach, sources tell The Insiders.



Hafley, 46, impressed as the Packers’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons after a stint as Boston College HC. Now he reunites with GM Jon-Eric Sullivan in Miami. pic.twitter.com/11kPuoGFC8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2026

Now that Hafley is in Miami, the Packers have a massive hole to fill at DC. Their defense was among the best in football this season, meaning their DC opening will be among the most desirable in football, and Matt LaFleur should consider his old friend and colleague to replace him in Green Bay.

Matt LaFleur could look at Raheem Morris as a Packers' DC candidate

Morris and LaFleur worked together for two seasons in Atlanta before he followed Sean McVay to Los Angeles for a year, while Morris remained with the Falcons through 2020. From there, he transitioned to defense and linked up with McVay as DC, so their mutual ties to McVay are something to consider.

Even though his stint coaching the Dirty Birds wasn't a complete disaster, it's clear that Morris is more DC material. Players respect and want to play for him, and he has a solid track record as a DC, fielding some adequate defenses and even winning the Super Bowl with the Rams all the way back in 2021.

The Packers need an experienced defensive mind to work with a talented unit, so look no further. The Falcons' defense improved considerably in 2025, which saw them finish second in the NFL with a franchise record 57 sacks, and also ranked sixth in pass-rush win rate, so he earned an interview.

There's been talk of the Minnesota Vikings having interest in Morris if Brian Flores leaves for another job this cycle, so there could be a battle brewing for his services in the NFC North. The difference here is that Kevin O'Connell coached with him more recently, but the Packers' defense is better.

Even with Micah Parsons hurt, the Green Bay pass rush is formidable, even if their production did taper off after he went down. Their secondary could use some help, but if he were to actually spend the season coaching, the Packers are the obvious landing spot.