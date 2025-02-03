Falcons become obvious landing spot for Myles Garrett after trade request

Myles Garrett has had quite the career since being the first-overall pick in 2017. He has won awards, made the Pro Bowl, made All-Pro teams, and recently broke the century mark in sacks.

He has also requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns who are stuck treading water due to the Deshaun Watson debacle. This trade request is big news because it isn't every day that a Defensive Player of the Year winner and one of the best players in the entire league becomes available, assuming Cleveland grants the request.

Garrett is also the perfect fit for the Falcons because he plays the exact position they need a superstar at. In addition, the Dirty Birds can offer up a player(s) who would do the Browns organization some good.

Myles Garrett is the perfect target for the Atlanta Falcons

Currently, the Atlanta Falcons lack draft picks and cap space -- two things you need when trading for a superstar who isn't on his rookie deal anymore. Those two facts would make most fans give up on any hope that this trade could get done, but not so fast.

The Falcons have trade pieces, particularly in Kirk Cousins and Kyle Pitts -- two players who have played at a high level in past seasons. For the Browns, they are worth the risk.

Cousins' contract is a big sticking point, however. The two sides would have to negotiate the dollar signs because it is doubtful the Browns want to inherit Cousins' contract. The numbers wouldn't be astronomical but they don't want to add even more money to their QB payroll.

The Falcons may have to throw in a pick or two as well. It is also possible they could use picks to convince the Browns to eat Cousins' salary.

Atlanta would still be on the hook for a lot of money with the quarterback but trading him is the best way to minimize the damage, especially if you get a Defensive Player of the Year.

Then you have the cap space which isn't a big problem. Terry Fontenot might have his team over the cap right now but there are plenty of cap-saving moves available, most notably through restructures.

All in all, the Dirty Birds are the most logical landing spot for one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league -- if the Browns are willing to sell.