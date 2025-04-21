Falcons best (and worst) draft pick in each of past 10 NFL Drafts

As we prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, let's look back on the past Drafts for the Atlanta Falcons. There has been no shortage of stars and failures, especially with the parameters dating back to the backend of Thomas Dimitroff's tenure.

We will look at the best and worst pick in each of the past ten Drafts, dating back to an interesting 2015 class.

Best and worst pick of 2015 NFL Draft

Best: Grady Jarrett - Rd. 5, Pk. 137

Worst: Jalen Collins - Rd. 2, Pk. 42

There is no debating that Grady Jarrett wasn't the best pick of this Draft. His ten years with the Falcons were special as he was the only consistent force amidst a rotating personnel.

Most people would pick Vic Beasley as the worst, but I have Jalen Collins. Beasley had one good season, at least. On the other hand, Collins was selected despite having off-field concerns that never went away.

Best and worst pick of 2016 NFL Draft

Best: Deion Jones - Rd. 2, Pk. 52

Worst: Devin Fuller - Rd. 7, Pk. 238

Thomas Dimitroff nailed this Draft—Keanu Neal, Deion Jones, Austin Hooper, De'Vondre Campbell, Wes Schweitzer, and Devin Fuller. Fuller was the only player who didn't make a significant impact.

Deion Jones is one of the greatest playmaking linebackers in NFL history. He helped lead his team to a Super Bowl as a rookie and was one of the best in the league. It was just strange how fast he declined.

Best and worst pick of 2017 NFL Draft

Best: Damontae Kazee - Rd. 5, Pk. 149

Worst: Takk McKinley - Rd. 1, Pk. 26

Maybe Dimitroff didn't get credit for his 2016 class because he followed it up with a clunker. Damontae Kazee is the only player who was good, or better than average.

Takk McKinley remains one of the franchise's most infamous picks. The Falcons traded up for him and passed on T.J. Watt. Ouch. This Draft marked the beginning of the end for Quinn and Dimitroff

Best and worst pick of 2018 NFL Draft

Best: Calvin Ridley - Rd. 1, Pk. 26

Worst: Deadrin Senat - Rd. 3, Pk. 90

Sixth-round picks Russell Gage and Foyesade Oluokun make this complicated. Ultimately, I defaulted to the player who was the best and most impactful player—Calvin Ridley. Yes, the end to his tenure was disappointing, but he was (and still is) an excellent receiver.

Deadrin Senat never did anything for Dan Quinn's defense. Instead, he made his biggest impact with a division rival.

Best and worst pick of 2019 NFL Draft

Best: Chris Lindstrom - Rd. 1, Pk. 14

Worst: Jordan Miller - Rd. 5, Pk. 172

Thomas Dimitroff took two chances in the first round by selecting Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary. Although McGary came along slowly, both were hits. Lindstrom is well on his way to becoming one of the greatest Falcons and maybe a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Jordan Miller did nothing for the Falcons and was quickly out of the league.

Best and worst pick of 2020 NFL Draft

Best: A.J. Terrell - Rd. 1, Pk. 16

Worst: Marlon Davidson - Rd. 2, Pk. 47

A.J. Terrell is a superstar for the Atlanta Falcons and the only good player from the 2020 class.

Without a doubt, Marlon Davidson was the biggest bust. He played 24 games with one memorable moment—a one-handed pick-six on Tom Brady. Career sacks: 2 (1 w/ ATL). Career tackles for loss: 3 (1 w/ ATL). Career interceptions and touchdowns: 1. Not exactly what you are looking for from a defensive lineman.

Best and worst pick of 2021 NFL Draft

Best: Drew Dalman - Rd. 4, Pk. 114

Worst: Jalen Mayfield - Rd. 3, Pk. 68

Terry Fontenot's first Draft was largely a bust, but he did find a mid-round gem with Drew Dalman. The center played 57 games for the Falcons on his way to landing a big contract with Chicago.

What can you even say about Jalen Mayfield? We all have many clips playing in our heads of him getting run over, leaving Matt Ryan exposed.

Best and worst pick of 2022 NFL Draft

Best: Drake London - Rd. 1, Pk. 8

Worst: Desmond Ridder - Rd. 3, Pk. 74

Drake London is a superstar receiver who doesn't get the universal praise he deserves. He is coming off a big year and will be better than ever in 2025 as he works for an extension. Tyler Allgeier also deserves a shoutout.

Desmond Ridder's rise and fall happened quickly. In less than two years, he has gone from starting quarterback to jobless.

Best and worst pick of 2023 NFL Draft

Best: Bijan Robinson - Rd. 1, Pk. 8

Worst: Jovaughn Gwyn - Rd. 7, Pk. 225

This is where things become unfair. We haven't seen enough from most of these players to assess them fairly. But we do know that Bijan Robinson is a superstar.

Unfortunately, Jovaughn Gwyn is a placeholder for the worst pick.

Best and worst pick of 2024 NFL Draft

Best: Michael Penix Jr. - Rd. 1, Pk. 8

Worst: Zion Logue - Rd. 6, Pk. 197

In limited action, Michael Penix Jr. has looked like the real deal. It was an unpopular pick that may have saved the franchise from a multi-year setback.

Zion Logue was placed on the practice squad to start his rookie season, but the Bills poached him. Simple as that.