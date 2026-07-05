Falcons' best-case scenario on defense could spiral into their worst nightmare

The Atlanta Falcons' defense has a lot to prove in 2026. They took a massive step forward in 2025, but the NFL is an industry where growth isn't always linear. It's just as easy for a player or team to regress as it is to progress, and the Falcons can't afford any sort of setback on the defensive end.

Atlanta recorded a franchise-record 57 sacks last season and were one of the league's better pass defenses before their secondary got decimated by injuries. This was Jeff Ulbrich's first season as the defensive coordinator, and the Falcons took more strides on defense than many thought possible.

The best-case scenario should be for the defensive improvement to continue, and don't get me wrong, it is, but that comes with a major caveat. They lost David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro, and Kaden Elliss this offseason, but it's just as important to stay afloat while navigating all those losses.

Jeff Ulbrich could be at risk of leaving the Falcons if the defense improves

However, the true best-case scenario on defense for the Dirty Birds would be seamlesly replacing their departed starters in order to take another leap. That's what Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport thinks is in the cards, admitting Atlanta has the potential to be the NFC South's best defense.

"The Falcons showed real improvement defensively last year, and the best-case scenario in 2026 is for that improvement to continue," Davenport wrote. "They need a pass rush that again ranks at or near the top of the league in sacks and a seamless replacement of the departed Kaden Elliss with Divine Deablo at linebacker. They also need a third cornerback to step up alongside A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes. If they get those things, the Falcons could have the NFC South's best defense."

Unfortunately, Davenport's assessment forgot what that would lead to. If the Falcons' defense takes another major step forward, there's a world in which Jeff Ulbrich gets legitimate head coaching consideration and becomes even more coveted in coaching circles than he was last offseason.

Multiple teams with defensive coordinator vacancies requested to interview Ulbrich for their DC openings, but were denied. If his track record adds a second season of excellence with a franchise that's had some historically bad defenses, there's no argument against making him a head coach.

The 49-year-old was a participant of the NFL's accelerator program earlier this offseason, which is meant to invite people the league deems as future head coaches and GMs. And that should tell you exactly how he's being viewed in league circles, especially since he has interim coaching experience.

The worst part here is that if 'Brich leaves, he could bring most of this defensive staff, but perhaps the biggest concern of all would be poaching defensive line coach Nate Ollie. Ollie has all the makings of a future defensive coordinator, so if Ulbrich gets a head coaching gig, he could make Ollie his DC.

Right now, the Falcons are lucky to have Jeff Ulbrich and a plenty-talented defense, but the idea that he could leave to become a head coach and take Nate Ollie with him is lurking in the back of my mind.